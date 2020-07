Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog grooming area dog park elevator gym parking pool bike storage garage hot tub internet access package receiving cats allowed bbq/grill cc payments clubhouse e-payments new construction online portal

The Neighborhoods at The Sound provides and all-inclusive experience with luxury lakeside living, outdoor events, restaurants within walking distance, and miles of trails around North Lake. The Bleecker Street Leasing Center offers luxury apartments and townhomes in north Dallas, within the Coppell School District. Combining the industrial styling of the Bleecker Street neighborhood with the relaxed lakeside vibe of the Byron Bay neighborhood, you can find your perfect home here, with everything you need at your fingertips.