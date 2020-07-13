All apartments in Dallas
The Monroe
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:39 PM

The Monroe

5051 Lahoma St · (515) 325-4274
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5051 Lahoma St, Dallas, TX 75235

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4921C · Avail. now

$956

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 608 sqft

Unit 5040 · Avail. now

$971

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 665 sqft

Unit 4923A · Avail. Aug 28

$1,069

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 775 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4918 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,193

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1193 sqft

Unit 5017 · Avail. Jul 14

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1272 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Monroe.

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
carport
courtyard
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
The Monroe Apartments in Highland Park near Dallis is an intimate and friendly apartment community. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wood floors, spacious living and dining areas, updated appliances, lighting, blinds, and washer and dryer connections in most units. We also offer two bedroom townhomes; making your living experience even more like home with a front door that opens to an outdoor living space and a back door that opens to your parking area. Our gated community offers a tranquil community pool, dog-run, covered barbeque area, covered parking, and best of all, a relaxed neighborhood feel. Located minutes from downtown, our Highland Park Dallas Apartments for rent offer the best that the city has to offer.

We are a short distance from the American Airlines Center, Victory Park, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Dallas World Aquarium and more. Our convenient location is near public transportation, making it easy to experience the heart of the city. Take a to

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply
Parking Details: One reserved covered parking spot per home.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Monroe have any available units?
The Monroe has 5 units available starting at $956 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Monroe have?
Some of The Monroe's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Monroe currently offering any rent specials?
The Monroe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Monroe pet-friendly?
Yes, The Monroe is pet friendly.
Does The Monroe offer parking?
Yes, The Monroe offers parking.
Does The Monroe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Monroe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Monroe have a pool?
Yes, The Monroe has a pool.
Does The Monroe have accessible units?
No, The Monroe does not have accessible units.
Does The Monroe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Monroe has units with dishwashers.
