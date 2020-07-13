Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed 24hr maintenance carport courtyard guest parking online portal package receiving

The Monroe Apartments in Highland Park near Dallis is an intimate and friendly apartment community. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer wood floors, spacious living and dining areas, updated appliances, lighting, blinds, and washer and dryer connections in most units. We also offer two bedroom townhomes; making your living experience even more like home with a front door that opens to an outdoor living space and a back door that opens to your parking area. Our gated community offers a tranquil community pool, dog-run, covered barbeque area, covered parking, and best of all, a relaxed neighborhood feel. Located minutes from downtown, our Highland Park Dallas Apartments for rent offer the best that the city has to offer.



We are a short distance from the American Airlines Center, Victory Park, the Perot Museum of Nature and Science, the Dallas World Aquarium and more. Our convenient location is near public transportation, making it easy to experience the heart of the city. Take a to