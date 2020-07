Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage cc payments clubhouse courtyard e-payments internet access online portal package receiving playground

Loren Apartment Homes are the perfect place to call home just northwest of downtown Dallas. With brand new upgrades inside and out – from stunning kitchens to desirable community amenities – you can have an exceptional living experience at a great value. And, you’re close to the Dallas North Tollway and Dallas Love Field for effortless connection to the city and beyond!