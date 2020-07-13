All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
The Link on Maple.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
The Link on Maple
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:03 AM

The Link on Maple

5219 Maple Ave · (214) 496-5260
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Look And Lease --- Look and Lease and Receive a month free.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5219 Maple Ave, Dallas, TX 75235

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2208 · Avail. now

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 3303 · Avail. now

$1,145

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

Unit 3108 · Avail. now

$1,195

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 748 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2411 · Avail. now

$1,510

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Link on Maple.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
carport
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
alarm system
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
hot tub
internet access
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
The Link on Maple is comprised of 3, four story buildings totaling 122 units. The property offers a driveway for direct access to each building, with awnings over resident parking, allowing for covered parking. There is one pool area in the community, and additional amenities such as grilling area, state of the art fitness facility, and Dog Park. Each building has its own elevator for ease of access to the upper floor apartments. The apartment interiors boast the finest interiors of any competitor in the immediate area including granite countertops, washer and dryer in every apartment, maple wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, designer kitchen backsplashes, and large patio areas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3 months to 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75
Deposit: $87.50 up to one months rent
Move-in Fees: $125.00 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds. Certain breeds of dogs have dangerous temperaments and are not permitted. These breeds include Doberman Pinschers, German Shepherds, Pit Bulls/American Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Husky Breeds, Akitas, Chow Chow, Cane Corsos, Grate Danes, Mastiffs, Alaskan Malamute, Dalmatian, Wolf Hybrids, Presa Canario and Rottweilers, or any dog that is a mix of one or more of these breeds.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Link on Maple have any available units?
The Link on Maple has 5 units available starting at $1,145 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Link on Maple have?
Some of The Link on Maple's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Link on Maple currently offering any rent specials?
The Link on Maple is offering the following rent specials: Look And Lease --- Look and Lease and Receive a month free.
Is The Link on Maple pet-friendly?
Yes, The Link on Maple is pet friendly.
Does The Link on Maple offer parking?
Yes, The Link on Maple offers parking.
Does The Link on Maple have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Link on Maple offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Link on Maple have a pool?
Yes, The Link on Maple has a pool.
Does The Link on Maple have accessible units?
Yes, The Link on Maple has accessible units.
Does The Link on Maple have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Link on Maple has units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Village Meadow
8614 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
Village Square
5959 Watership Ln
Dallas, TX 75237
Reflections at Highpoint
9010 Markville Dr
Dallas, TX 75243
The Callie
8025 Forest Ln
Dallas, TX 75243
The Chelsea on Southern
5383 Southern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75240
Spring Creek
14833 Spring Creek Road
Dallas, TX 75248
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 BedroomsDallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly PlacesDallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East DallasVickeryDowntown DallasCasa ViewPrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical CenterDallas Theological SeminaryRichland CollegeParker University