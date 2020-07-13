Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel bathtub carpet oven range walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport clubhouse dog park elevator 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage cats allowed 24hr maintenance alarm system cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room hot tub internet access media room online portal package receiving trash valet

The Link on Maple is comprised of 3, four story buildings totaling 122 units. The property offers a driveway for direct access to each building, with awnings over resident parking, allowing for covered parking. There is one pool area in the community, and additional amenities such as grilling area, state of the art fitness facility, and Dog Park. Each building has its own elevator for ease of access to the upper floor apartments. The apartment interiors boast the finest interiors of any competitor in the immediate area including granite countertops, washer and dryer in every apartment, maple wood flooring, stainless steel appliances, designer kitchen backsplashes, and large patio areas.