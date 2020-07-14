All apartments in Dallas
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:10 AM

The Kirby

2330 Kirby Street · (469) 804-5958
Location

2330 Kirby Street, Dallas, TX 75204

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Kirby.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
Discover the latest in sophisticated urban living at The Kirby. Completely-renovated and centrally-located, the apartments at 2330 Kirby have tremendous appeal. The quaint, gated property has eleven one-bedroom apartments in total. Inside and out, residents appreciate the refreshed, ultra-modern design and particular attention to detail. The open floor plan features new wood and slate tile flooring, designer cabinetry, chrome hardware and finishes, premium stainless appliances, chic tile appointments and more. Select units offer sliding barn doors into the bedroom and private patio area. In addition, The Kirby offers controlled access entry, gated parking, digital lock/key, and new central climate control systems. What's more is that residents are within walking or biking distance to all the attractions along Ross, Henderson, and Lower Greenville avenues

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $149 based on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 50lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Kirby have any available units?
The Kirby doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Kirby have?
Some of The Kirby's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Kirby currently offering any rent specials?
The Kirby is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Kirby pet-friendly?
Yes, The Kirby is pet friendly.
Does The Kirby offer parking?
Yes, The Kirby offers parking.
Does The Kirby have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Kirby offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Kirby have a pool?
No, The Kirby does not have a pool.
Does The Kirby have accessible units?
No, The Kirby does not have accessible units.
Does The Kirby have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Kirby has units with dishwashers.
