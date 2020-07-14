Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Discover the latest in sophisticated urban living at The Kirby. Completely-renovated and centrally-located, the apartments at 2330 Kirby have tremendous appeal. The quaint, gated property has eleven one-bedroom apartments in total. Inside and out, residents appreciate the refreshed, ultra-modern design and particular attention to detail. The open floor plan features new wood and slate tile flooring, designer cabinetry, chrome hardware and finishes, premium stainless appliances, chic tile appointments and more. Select units offer sliding barn doors into the bedroom and private patio area. In addition, The Kirby offers controlled access entry, gated parking, digital lock/key, and new central climate control systems. What's more is that residents are within walking or biking distance to all the attractions along Ross, Henderson, and Lower Greenville avenues