Amenities
The Haskell is located in historic Old East Dallas, a centrally-located area thats considered a cultural epicenter of the city. The smaller, 25-unit community is a quick ride to incredible theaters, shops and other points of interest. The one-bedroom apartments were renovated with updated flooring, appliances, fixtures and appointments. All units are one bed/one bath apartments with great location, functional floor plans, lush landscape, artistry, and charm! Units are appx. 675 sq.ft. with living area, breakfast area, large bedroom and well-equipped kitchens and have real hand-stained hardwood floors & hand-textured walls.