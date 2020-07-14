All apartments in Dallas
The Haskell
The Haskell

1518 North Haskell Avenue · (469) 256-6826
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1518 North Haskell Avenue, Dallas, TX 75204

Price and availability

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
parking
internet access
The Haskell is located in historic Old East Dallas, a centrally-located area thats considered a cultural epicenter of the city. The smaller, 25-unit community is a quick ride to incredible theaters, shops and other points of interest. The one-bedroom apartments were renovated with updated flooring, appliances, fixtures and appointments. All units are one bed/one bath apartments with great location, functional floor plans, lush landscape, artistry, and charm! Units are appx. 675 sq.ft. with living area, breakfast area, large bedroom and well-equipped kitchens and have real hand-stained hardwood floors & hand-textured walls.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $149
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
restrictions: 50lbs
Parking Details: open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Haskell have any available units?
The Haskell doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Haskell have?
Some of The Haskell's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Haskell currently offering any rent specials?
The Haskell is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Haskell pet-friendly?
Yes, The Haskell is pet friendly.
Does The Haskell offer parking?
Yes, The Haskell offers parking.
Does The Haskell have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Haskell does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Haskell have a pool?
No, The Haskell does not have a pool.
Does The Haskell have accessible units?
No, The Haskell does not have accessible units.
Does The Haskell have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Haskell has units with dishwashers.
