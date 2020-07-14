Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly parking internet access

The Haskell is located in historic Old East Dallas, a centrally-located area thats considered a cultural epicenter of the city. The smaller, 25-unit community is a quick ride to incredible theaters, shops and other points of interest. The one-bedroom apartments were renovated with updated flooring, appliances, fixtures and appointments. All units are one bed/one bath apartments with great location, functional floor plans, lush landscape, artistry, and charm! Units are appx. 675 sq.ft. with living area, breakfast area, large bedroom and well-equipped kitchens and have real hand-stained hardwood floors & hand-textured walls.