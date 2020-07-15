Amenities
Introducing The Fitz apartment homes in Lower Greenville. The Fitz is a boutique apartment community located on Fitzhugh Avenue in the always cool Lower Greenville neighborhood, just north of downtown Dallas, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies and one-bedroom apartments for the lowest price of any new product in the area. The Fitz is strategically located next to Henderson Ave. and Ross Ave. for pedestrian-friendly options for dining, shopping, fitness, and entertainment. These apartments feature spacious studio and one-bedroom apartments with Samsung appliances, high-end finishes throughout, and large patios or yards in select units. The Fitz is a pet-friendly community with a central dog park and dog wash on-site. This community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents a Dallas urban living experience in one of Dallas's most exciting growing neighborhoods. Lower Greenville is perfect for residents looking for apartment homes to ...