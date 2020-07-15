All apartments in Dallas
The Fitz

1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue · (214) 239-8940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1500 North Fitzhugh Avenue, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 237 · Avail. now

$1,125

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 526 sqft

Unit 209 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

Unit 207 · Avail. now

$1,139

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 568 sqft

See 31+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Fitz.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
hardwood floors
bathtub
extra storage
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
carport
concierge
dog park
24hr gym
parking
garage
trash valet
accessible
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog grooming area
e-payments
guest parking
internet cafe
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
Introducing The Fitz apartment homes in Lower Greenville. The Fitz is a boutique apartment community located on Fitzhugh Avenue in the always cool Lower Greenville neighborhood, just north of downtown Dallas, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies and one-bedroom apartments for the lowest price of any new product in the area. The Fitz is strategically located next to Henderson Ave. and Ross Ave. for pedestrian-friendly options for dining, shopping, fitness, and entertainment. These apartments feature spacious studio and one-bedroom apartments with Samsung appliances, high-end finishes throughout, and large patios or yards in select units. The Fitz is a pet-friendly community with a central dog park and dog wash on-site. This community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents a Dallas urban living experience in one of Dallas's most exciting growing neighborhoods. Lower Greenville is perfect for residents looking for apartment homes to ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12-18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15/month per pet.
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Off-street parking;Parking Lot;Garage.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Fitz have any available units?
The Fitz has 34 units available starting at $1,125 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Fitz have?
Some of The Fitz's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Fitz currently offering any rent specials?
The Fitz is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Fitz pet-friendly?
Yes, The Fitz is pet friendly.
Does The Fitz offer parking?
Yes, The Fitz offers parking.
Does The Fitz have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Fitz offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Fitz have a pool?
No, The Fitz does not have a pool.
Does The Fitz have accessible units?
Yes, The Fitz has accessible units.
Does The Fitz have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Fitz has units with dishwashers.
