Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator hardwood floors bathtub extra storage granite counters ice maker oven range smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room carport concierge dog park 24hr gym parking garage trash valet accessible 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog grooming area e-payments guest parking internet cafe key fob access online portal package receiving

Introducing The Fitz apartment homes in Lower Greenville. The Fitz is a boutique apartment community located on Fitzhugh Avenue in the always cool Lower Greenville neighborhood, just north of downtown Dallas, Texas. Our urban luxury apartments feature a great residential mix of efficiencies and one-bedroom apartments for the lowest price of any new product in the area. The Fitz is strategically located next to Henderson Ave. and Ross Ave. for pedestrian-friendly options for dining, shopping, fitness, and entertainment. These apartments feature spacious studio and one-bedroom apartments with Samsung appliances, high-end finishes throughout, and large patios or yards in select units. The Fitz is a pet-friendly community with a central dog park and dog wash on-site. This community is thoughtfully designed to provide residents a Dallas urban living experience in one of Dallas's most exciting growing neighborhoods. Lower Greenville is perfect for residents looking for apartment homes to ...