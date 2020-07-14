All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like
The Emerson.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:03 AM

The Emerson

9959 Adleta Blvd · (469) 606-3560
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9959 Adleta Blvd, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-1305 · Avail. Aug 31

$695

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 768 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 11-1123 · Avail. now

$860

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 14-1424 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

Unit 11-1103 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 918 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Emerson.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
conference room
online portal
package receiving
smoke-free community
At Beacon Hill, each apartment home has been given unique attention of unparalleled beauty and craftsmanship. All this, combined with Beacon Hill's promise to provide you with exceptional quality service, makes Beacon Hill one of the most sough after apartment communities in Dallas.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: One bedroom $200; Two bedroom $300
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 60 lbs
Dogs
fee: $400
rent: $20
restrictions: Under 60 lbs
Parking Details: Parking Lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Emerson have any available units?
The Emerson has 10 units available starting at $695 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Emerson have?
Some of The Emerson's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Emerson currently offering any rent specials?
The Emerson is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Emerson pet-friendly?
Yes, The Emerson is pet friendly.
Does The Emerson offer parking?
Yes, The Emerson offers parking.
Does The Emerson have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Emerson does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Emerson have a pool?
Yes, The Emerson has a pool.
Does The Emerson have accessible units?
Yes, The Emerson has accessible units.
Does The Emerson have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Emerson has units with dishwashers.

