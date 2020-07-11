Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan granite counters ice maker microwave oven refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool putting green bbq/grill internet access yoga cats allowed elevator garage parking business center coffee bar courtyard

At The Ellison, our wide range of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes means you'll easily be able to find a home that feels distinctly you. From expansive townhomes that allow you to enjoy the company of others while still feeling like you have your own space to the sleek one bedroom apartments with generous patios and balconies, there's an option for every lifestyle. No matter which home you decide suits you best, you'll find the same high-end extras like gourmet kitchen and quartz countertops, platinum appliances and marble walk-in showers. No matter how you enjoy spending your downtime, you'll find a space that speaks to your sense of fun at The Ellison. Work on your fitness regimen at our 24-hour fitness center and Technogym or find your center at the yoga studio. Enjoy some open-air time on our rooftop terrace and outdoor entertainment kitchen, outdoor grilling stations, or the putting green. We even have a micromarket that saves you the hassle of heading to the store ...