Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

The Ellison

5065 Amesbury Dr · (214) 692-2824
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5065 Amesbury Dr, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 30 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 353 · Avail. now

$1,491

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 437 · Avail. now

$1,522

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

Unit 330 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,533

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 860 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 155 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,552

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1631 sqft

Unit 135 · Avail. Sep 23

$2,573

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1631 sqft

Unit 114 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,656

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1630 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Ellison.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
internet access
yoga
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
At The Ellison, our wide range of one and two bedroom apartments and townhomes means you'll easily be able to find a home that feels distinctly you. From expansive townhomes that allow you to enjoy the company of others while still feeling like you have your own space to the sleek one bedroom apartments with generous patios and balconies, there's an option for every lifestyle. No matter which home you decide suits you best, you'll find the same high-end extras like gourmet kitchen and quartz countertops, platinum appliances and marble walk-in showers. No matter how you enjoy spending your downtime, you'll find a space that speaks to your sense of fun at The Ellison. Work on your fitness regimen at our 24-hour fitness center and Technogym or find your center at the yoga studio. Enjoy some open-air time on our rooftop terrace and outdoor entertainment kitchen, outdoor grilling stations, or the putting green. We even have a micromarket that saves you the hassle of heading to the store ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $250-$300 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $20 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does The Ellison have any available units?
The Ellison has 23 units available starting at $1,491 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Ellison have?
Some of The Ellison's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Ellison currently offering any rent specials?
The Ellison is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Ellison pet-friendly?
Yes, The Ellison is pet friendly.
Does The Ellison offer parking?
Yes, The Ellison offers parking.
Does The Ellison have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Ellison offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Ellison have a pool?
Yes, The Ellison has a pool.
Does The Ellison have accessible units?
No, The Ellison does not have accessible units.
Does The Ellison have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Ellison has units with dishwashers.

