Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking gym pet friendly dog grooming area dog park internet access

Located off Columbia Avenue in Old East Dallas, this classic apartment community offers comfortable one and two bedroom spaces. With open floor plans, full appliance packages, and central HVAC, all the apartment necessities are easily met. The East Dallas Edition is centrally located with easy access to Downtown, Lakewood, Lower Greenville, and Deep Ellum. There are also multiple parks and grocery stores nearby, and White Rock Lake is less than 10 minutes driving distance. Even a brand new Planet Fitness gym right down the street!