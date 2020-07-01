Amenities
Less than three blocks from Greenville Avenue sits The Collette a small residential community comprised of one and two bedroom apartments. The bright pops of red in the exterior of the community compliment the calming, muted colors inside these updated apartments. Wood laminate flooring, premium stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, gas stoves, and recessed lighting are a few of the lavish amenities, and the community itself boasts gated parking, laundry facilities, pet stations, and a courtyard lounge.