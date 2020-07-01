All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:07 PM

The Collette

5708 Hudson Ave · (201) 734-5308
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5708 Hudson Ave, Dallas, TX 75206
Lowest Greenville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-12 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 1-5 · Avail. now

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-6 · Avail. now

$1,400

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 840 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Collette.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
courtyard
Less than three blocks from Greenville Avenue sits The Collette a small residential community comprised of one and two bedroom apartments. The bright pops of red in the exterior of the community compliment the calming, muted colors inside these updated apartments. Wood laminate flooring, premium stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, gas stoves, and recessed lighting are a few of the lavish amenities, and the community itself boasts gated parking, laundry facilities, pet stations, and a courtyard lounge.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $149 based on approved credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 50lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Collette have any available units?
The Collette has 3 units available starting at $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Collette have?
Some of The Collette's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Collette currently offering any rent specials?
The Collette is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Collette pet-friendly?
Yes, The Collette is pet friendly.
Does The Collette offer parking?
Yes, The Collette offers parking.
Does The Collette have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Collette does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Collette have a pool?
No, The Collette does not have a pool.
Does The Collette have accessible units?
No, The Collette does not have accessible units.
Does The Collette have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Collette has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Collette?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List's Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

