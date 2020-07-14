Amenities
Nestled on the edge of University Park and Park Cities in Dallas, TX, The Caruth Apartments embodies distinction and stands as a statement of one's success and reward. Each spacious one and two bedroom town-home includes a direct access garage and offers a rich blend of luxury features including granite countertops, wood flooring and remarkable views. Our luxury apartment homes offer a unique blend of amenities that include a car detailing spa, outdoor spaces for entertaining, private patios or balconies and an unbeatable location with direct access to Central Expressway and Northwest Hwy. If it's shopping and nightlife you crave, relish in the fact that you're only steps away from Northpark Mall and The Shops at Park Lane.
An enviable lifestyle in a premier Dallas location paired with a new level of luxury-only at The Caruth.