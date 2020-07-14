All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like The Caruth.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
The Caruth
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 AM

The Caruth

5445 Caruth Haven Ln · (918) 302-2233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5445 Caruth Haven Ln, Dallas, TX 75225
Caruth Hills and Homeplace

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1912 · Avail. Aug 6

$1,785

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 819 sqft

Unit 2512 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 904 sqft

Unit 2111 · Avail. Jul 20

$1,905

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 926 sqft

See 6+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1327 · Avail. Sep 12

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 0627 · Avail. now

$2,270

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1143 sqft

Unit 1323 · Avail. Jul 31

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1454 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Caruth.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
e-payments
garage
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
car wash area
cc payments
internet access
online portal
trash valet
Nestled on the edge of University Park and Park Cities in Dallas, TX, The Caruth Apartments embodies distinction and stands as a statement of one's success and reward. Each spacious one and two bedroom town-home includes a direct access garage and offers a rich blend of luxury features including granite countertops, wood flooring and remarkable views. Our luxury apartment homes offer a unique blend of amenities that include a car detailing spa, outdoor spaces for entertaining, private patios or balconies and an unbeatable location with direct access to Central Expressway and Northwest Hwy. If it's shopping and nightlife you crave, relish in the fact that you're only steps away from Northpark Mall and The Shops at Park Lane.

An enviable lifestyle in a premier Dallas location paired with a new level of luxury-only at The Caruth.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Breed and weight restrictions apply. Please contact the leasing office for additional details.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Caruth have any available units?
The Caruth has 25 units available starting at $1,785 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does The Caruth have?
Some of The Caruth's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Caruth currently offering any rent specials?
The Caruth is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Caruth pet-friendly?
Yes, The Caruth is pet friendly.
Does The Caruth offer parking?
Yes, The Caruth offers parking.
Does The Caruth have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Caruth does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Caruth have a pool?
Yes, The Caruth has a pool.
Does The Caruth have accessible units?
No, The Caruth does not have accessible units.
Does The Caruth have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Caruth has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Caruth?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

OTTO
9750 Royal Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
The Village Drey
8200 Southwestern Blvd
Dallas, TX 75206
4302 Mckinney Avenue
4302 Mckinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205
Olympus at Ross
3501 Ross Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Hue at Cityplace
2403 N Washington Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Highlands Creek
8300 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Volara
3550 E Overton Rd
Dallas, TX 75216
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave
Dallas, TX 75201

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity