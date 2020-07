Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool e-payments bbq/grill internet access trash valet carport

Elevated Living in the Heart of North DallasHere at The Brixton Apartments in Dallas, TX, we’re excited to offer the same great address with sweeping upgrades. In addition to the interiors, we are proud to unveil an updated business center, new 24-hour athletic center and a refined clubhouse with Wi-Fi lounge. Situated in the heart of north Dallas, our community sits adjacent to the Dallas North Tollway, blocks from George Bush Turnpike and just minutes from Plano. Feel at peace knowing your kids are part of the exemplary rated Plano Independent School District, with all the major employment centers in reach. Come see what’s new at The Brixton. Come see your new home, today.