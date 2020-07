Amenities

putting green patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range hardwood floors oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking bbq/grill internet access garage pool coffee bar putting green yoga

Atwood at Ellison apartments and townhomes combine a playful atmosphere with luxury refinements to create a truly unique urban experience. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments and townhomes come in a wide range of layouts, so you can pick a space that speaks to you. Whether you're after an extra-large balcony or a two bedroom townhouse with a private yard for the pup, you'll find it and an amazing suite of amenities in your new Atwood at Ellison home.