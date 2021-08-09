All apartments in Dallas
Last updated August 12 at 4:05 PM
South Pointe

Open Now until 11:00 PM
12660 Jupiter Rd · (214) 378-3792
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Price and availability

VERIFIED 38 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 15-1521 · Avail. Aug 17

$795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 7-728 · Avail. Aug 13

$805

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 15-1512 · Avail. Aug 21

$835

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-332 · Avail. Aug 14

$1,015

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

Unit 6-628 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

Unit 3-312 · Avail. Oct 30

$1,095

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 934 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from South Pointe.

Amenities

In unit laundry
Patio / balcony
Hardwood floors
Dishwasher
Pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
coffee bar
concierge
guest parking
hot tub
sauna
trash valet
At South Pointe Apartments, we provide our residents with a generous selection of amenities designed to enhance their unique lifestyles. Love to treat friends to a delicious, home-cooked meal? Whip up a gourmet dinner in our fully-equipped kitchens, which boast black appliances, designer cabinetry with brushed nickel pulls, and newly finished countertops. Beyond your apartment amenities, an impressive list of community features await. Our community encourages an active social life and has included a resort-style pool with designer lounge furniture, a summer kitchen with grilling stations, a renovated fitness center, and a children's playground in our list of shared amenities to encourage connections and community among residents. Enjoy the fruits of our million-dollar renovation when you reside at South Pointe Apartments in the bustling city of Dallas!

Property Details

Lease Length: 3-15 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: $150 up to 1 month rent
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Valet trash $30/month, Amenity fee $10/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: 75lbs, aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Open lot, assigned carport $25/month.
Frequently Asked Questions
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does South Pointe have any available units?
South Pointe has 17 units available starting at $795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does South Pointe have?
Some of South Pointe's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is South Pointe currently offering any rent specials?
South Pointe is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is South Pointe pet-friendly?
Yes, South Pointe is pet friendly.
Does South Pointe offer parking?
Yes, South Pointe offers parking.
Does South Pointe have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, South Pointe offers units with in unit laundry.
Does South Pointe have a pool?
Yes, South Pointe has a pool.
Does South Pointe have accessible units?
No, South Pointe does not have accessible units.
Does South Pointe have units with dishwashers?
Yes, South Pointe has units with dishwashers.
