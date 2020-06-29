All apartments in Dallas
Location

7610 Skillman Street, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
garage
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $800-995 / 612-687 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Pool, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, School bus stop, Community parking garage, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Premium Countertops, Premium Appliances, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Frost free refrigerators 
 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1061

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Soho have any available units?
Soho doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Soho have?
Some of Soho's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Soho currently offering any rent specials?
Soho is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Soho pet-friendly?
No, Soho is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Soho offer parking?
Yes, Soho offers parking.
Does Soho have units with washers and dryers?
No, Soho does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Soho have a pool?
Yes, Soho has a pool.
Does Soho have accessible units?
No, Soho does not have accessible units.
Does Soho have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Soho has units with dishwashers.

