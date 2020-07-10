Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance accepts section 8 business center coffee bar courtyard online portal package receiving

Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Signature at Southern Oaks offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. The surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Signature at Southern Oaks the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing swimming pool and grilling/picnic areas to the gorgeous landscaping and popular playground area. It’s our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits you and your family deserve so look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Signature at Southern Oaks. *Signature at Southern Oaks participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.