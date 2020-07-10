All apartments in Dallas
Signature at Southern Oaks

3303 Southern Oaks Blvd · (833) 287-8092
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3303 Southern Oaks Blvd, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 10305 · Avail. now

$950

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 05101 · Avail. now

$1,126

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

4 Bedrooms

Unit 03103 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,328

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1300 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Signature at Southern Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
air conditioning
dishwasher
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
accessible
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
accepts section 8
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
online portal
package receiving
Conveniently located near the heart of Dallas, Signature at Southern Oaks offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. The surrounding neighborhood is sure to offer you a relaxing environment and a multitude of culturally enriching experiences, making Signature at Southern Oaks the ideal place to call home! Offering a variety of spacious 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments, we’re the expert at combining quality and comfort. Every feature is designed with you in mind, from the refreshing swimming pool and grilling/picnic areas to the gorgeous landscaping and popular playground area. It’s our pleasure to provide the everyday comforts and benefits you and your family deserve so look no further, your new home is waiting for you at Signature at Southern Oaks. *Signature at Southern Oaks participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $17.15 (1st Applicant) + $11.65 (Per Additional Applicant)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
fee: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Carport for residents only.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Signature at Southern Oaks have any available units?
Signature at Southern Oaks has 3 units available starting at $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Signature at Southern Oaks have?
Some of Signature at Southern Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Signature at Southern Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Signature at Southern Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Signature at Southern Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Signature at Southern Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Signature at Southern Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Signature at Southern Oaks offers parking.
Does Signature at Southern Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Signature at Southern Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Signature at Southern Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Signature at Southern Oaks has a pool.
Does Signature at Southern Oaks have accessible units?
Yes, Signature at Southern Oaks has accessible units.
Does Signature at Southern Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Signature at Southern Oaks has units with dishwashers.
