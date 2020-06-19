All apartments in Dallas
Rosemont of Oak Hollow
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:04 AM

Rosemont of Oak Hollow

3015 E Ledbetter Dr · (972) 645-2922
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3015 E Ledbetter Dr, Dallas, TX 75216
Cedar Crest

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2-2322 · Avail. now

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2-2327 · Avail. now

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

Unit 2-2227 · Avail. now

$1,091

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 950 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1-1303 · Avail. now

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 2-2319 · Avail. now

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Unit 2-2325 · Avail. now

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1111 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rosemont of Oak Hollow.

Amenities

hardwood floors
pool
ceiling fan
business center
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
business center
pool
Love where you live at The Life at Stone Crest, ideally located in Dallas, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. We offer spacious two and three-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from. Residents enjoy an array of sought after amenities, to include our sparkling swimming pool and resident center with a computer lab. To ensure comfort and satisfaction within your home, our on-site management and maintenance staff are available and dedicated to ensuring a community where you can Live Life Right.

Schedule an appointment today to discover why The Life at Stone Crest is the perfect place to call home!

“The Life at Stone Crest is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for “The Life at” in the community name.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rosemont of Oak Hollow have any available units?
Rosemont of Oak Hollow has 6 units available starting at $1,091 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Rosemont of Oak Hollow have?
Some of Rosemont of Oak Hollow's amenities include hardwood floors, pool, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rosemont of Oak Hollow currently offering any rent specials?
Rosemont of Oak Hollow is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rosemont of Oak Hollow pet-friendly?
No, Rosemont of Oak Hollow is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Rosemont of Oak Hollow offer parking?
No, Rosemont of Oak Hollow does not offer parking.
Does Rosemont of Oak Hollow have units with washers and dryers?
No, Rosemont of Oak Hollow does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Rosemont of Oak Hollow have a pool?
Yes, Rosemont of Oak Hollow has a pool.
Does Rosemont of Oak Hollow have accessible units?
No, Rosemont of Oak Hollow does not have accessible units.
Does Rosemont of Oak Hollow have units with dishwashers?
No, Rosemont of Oak Hollow does not have units with dishwashers.
