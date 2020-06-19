Rosemont of Oak Hollow

Amenities

hardwood floors pool ceiling fan business center

Love where you live at The Life at Stone Crest, ideally located in Dallas, Texas! Our community offers the perfect balance between comfort and convenience. We offer spacious two and three-bedroom floor plans for you to choose from. Residents enjoy an array of sought after amenities, to include our sparkling swimming pool and resident center with a computer lab. To ensure comfort and satisfaction within your home, our on-site management and maintenance staff are available and dedicated to ensuring a community where you can Live Life Right.



Schedule an appointment today to discover why The Life at Stone Crest is the perfect place to call home!



“The Life at Stone Crest is proudly owned and managed by The Life Properties. You can recognize our sister properties during your apartment search by looking out for “The Life at” in the community name.