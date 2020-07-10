Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher dogs allowed carport

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill internet access

Area: Northeast Dallas



Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $930-1,010 / 732-803 sq ft



Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, Pool, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Door to door trash pickup, Picnic area, Outdoor Grills, 2 Laundry rooms, School bus stop, Dog Park, W/D rental($40/mo), Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop

Interior Amenities: W/D connections, Walk-in closets, Walk-in showers, Private patios/balconies, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom carpet, Non-carpeted flooring, Ice makers, Self cleaning ovens, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators



Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.

Reference Ad# 1063



*pics are of model apartments at this location*



This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit



972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com.



Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice.



www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com



Spirit Real Estate Group