Last updated July 14 2020 at 4:34 AM

Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments

3500 Fairmount St · (501) 293-0827
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3500 Fairmount St, Dallas, TX 75219
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 17 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 124 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,030

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 812 sqft

Unit 214 · Avail. Oct 15

$1,895

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 959 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 529 · Avail. Nov 7

$2,825

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1205 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. Sep 9

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1248 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Sep 1

$2,450

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1234 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
ice maker
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr concierge
courtyard
dog park
elevator
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
cats allowed
accessible
bbq/grill
hot tub
lobby
valet service
Class. Style. Convenience. You can have it all at Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments. Our neighborhood is ideally located between Uptown Dallas and the Design District, putting you close to the best of Dallas. When you venture outside of our beautiful Mediterranean-style building, the best of Dallas is only a few steps away. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Dallas, Texas are located in the heart of the prestigious Turtle Creek neighborhood. You can be social when you want to and have the luxury of returning to your upscale apartment in a quite neighborhood. Stroll a few blocks down the street for happy hour cocktails with friends at Katy Trail Ice House, or take you pup for a walk at historic Reverchon Park - next door to your new home. When you're busy, use our 24-hour concierge service for everyday tasks like dog walking and dry cleaning. Features like a chef-inspired kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops combine to make your new home the ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $250-$350
Move-in Fees: $315 Admin Fee, $100 Holding Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required, trash $15/month, pest control $2/month, amenity fee $40/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $35 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 75lbs
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned. We offer 1 reserved space per leaseholder at no additional cost. Please call our leasing office for our parking policy.
Storage Details: storage unit $50-$122/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments have any available units?
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments has 19 units available starting at $1,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments have?
Some of Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments offers parking.
Does Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments has a pool.
Does Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments has accessible units.
Does Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments has units with dishwashers.
