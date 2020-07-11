Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet extra storage ice maker oven walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard dog park elevator 24hr gym parking playground pool garage internet access cats allowed accessible bbq/grill hot tub lobby valet service

Class. Style. Convenience. You can have it all at Rienzi at Turtle Creek Apartments. Our neighborhood is ideally located between Uptown Dallas and the Design District, putting you close to the best of Dallas. When you venture outside of our beautiful Mediterranean-style building, the best of Dallas is only a few steps away. Our one and two bedroom apartments for rent in Dallas, Texas are located in the heart of the prestigious Turtle Creek neighborhood. You can be social when you want to and have the luxury of returning to your upscale apartment in a quite neighborhood. Stroll a few blocks down the street for happy hour cocktails with friends at Katy Trail Ice House, or take you pup for a walk at historic Reverchon Park - next door to your new home. When you're busy, use our 24-hour concierge service for everyday tasks like dog walking and dry cleaning. Features like a chef-inspired kitchen, stainless-steel appliances, and granite countertops combine to make your new home the ...