All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Reflections at High Point.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Reflections at High Point
Last updated July 9 2020 at 2:46 PM

Reflections at High Point

9010 Markville Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Highlands
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9010 Markville Drive, Dallas, TX 75243
Lake Highlands

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
carport
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
business center
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
internet access
Area: Northeast Dallas

Dallas 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath / $846-916 / 584-770 sq ft

Exterior Amenities: Fitness center, 4 Pools, Business center, Free WiFi Areas, Gated entrance, Perimeter fence, Assigned parking, Club house, Hot Tub, School bus stop, Carports, Handicap modified units, Bus stop
Interior Amenities: W/D machines, Walk-in closets, Private patios/balconies, Intrusion alarms, Cable ready, Hi-speed internet, High ceilings, Storage closet outside, Custom built-ins, Ice makers, Premium Countertops, Dishwashers, Garbage disposals, Fire places, Ceiling fans, Miniblinds, Microwaves, Frost free refrigerators 

Call/Text 972-748-3705 ask for Bryan- Free apartment locator, all areas, all situations, all credit.
Reference Ad# 1090

*pics are of model apartments at this location*

This unit is NOT second chance leasing and does not work with credit issues. Bryan Williams @ Spirit

 972-748-3705-Call/Text anytime or email bryanw85@gmail.com. 

Fastest way to reach me is my website below to fill out a quick questionnaire. Free apartment locator with 10 years experience. Email me for a FREE list of properties. All information is deemed accurate but not guaranteed, pricing and policies are subject to change without notice. 

www.secondchanceleasingdallas.com

Spirit Real Estate Group

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Reflections at High Point have any available units?
Reflections at High Point doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Reflections at High Point have?
Some of Reflections at High Point's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Reflections at High Point currently offering any rent specials?
Reflections at High Point is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Reflections at High Point pet-friendly?
No, Reflections at High Point is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Reflections at High Point offer parking?
Yes, Reflections at High Point offers parking.
Does Reflections at High Point have units with washers and dryers?
No, Reflections at High Point does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Reflections at High Point have a pool?
Yes, Reflections at High Point has a pool.
Does Reflections at High Point have accessible units?
Yes, Reflections at High Point has accessible units.
Does Reflections at High Point have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Reflections at High Point has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
Seville at Bellmar
10651 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Crestmore
4610 Victor Street
Dallas, TX 75246
Uptown at Cole Park
3030 Elizabeth St
Dallas, TX 75204
The Elise
1720 John West Rd
Dallas, TX 75228
Citadel At Preston
6104 Lyndon B Johnson Fwy
Dallas, TX 75240
Zang Triangle
390 E Oakenwald St
Dallas, TX 75203

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University