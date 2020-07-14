Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard gym on-site laundry parking pool cc payments bbq/grill garage online portal hot tub

Preston Greens Apartments in Dallas, Texas offers unmatched square footage and flexible living spaces from a selection of one and two bedroom homes for rent. Choose from our unique apartments or townhomes, each designed with attention to architectural details like double sided fireplaces, custom built-ins, separate dining areas, washer/dryer connections, large en-suite bathrooms and oversized closets. Recent premium upgrades such as brushed nickel fixtures, hardwood style flooring and custom finished countertops add to the rich design found at Preston Greens. Residents also enjoy a clubhouse with business center, private garage parking, fully equipped fitness center and pet friendly social courtyards. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!