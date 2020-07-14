All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:09 AM

Preston Greens Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
5990 Arapaho Rd · (214) 378-3740
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5990 Arapaho Rd, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 12 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 12H · Avail. now

$841

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 31H · Avail. now

$841

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

Unit 05K · Avail. Jul 16

$861

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 715 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 03D · Avail. Jul 17

$1,263

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1090 sqft

Unit 32B · Avail. Jul 30

$1,481

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

Unit 07F · Avail. Jul 28

$1,486

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1355 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Preston Greens Apartments.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
cc payments
bbq/grill
garage
online portal
hot tub
Preston Greens Apartments in Dallas, Texas offers unmatched square footage and flexible living spaces from a selection of one and two bedroom homes for rent. Choose from our unique apartments or townhomes, each designed with attention to architectural details like double sided fireplaces, custom built-ins, separate dining areas, washer/dryer connections, large en-suite bathrooms and oversized closets. Recent premium upgrades such as brushed nickel fixtures, hardwood style flooring and custom finished countertops add to the rich design found at Preston Greens. Residents also enjoy a clubhouse with business center, private garage parking, fully equipped fitness center and pet friendly social courtyards. Stop by or schedule an appointment to view and lease your new apartment home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Preston Greens Apartments have any available units?
Preston Greens Apartments has 11 units available starting at $841 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Preston Greens Apartments have?
Some of Preston Greens Apartments's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Preston Greens Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Preston Greens Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Preston Greens Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Preston Greens Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Preston Greens Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Preston Greens Apartments offers parking.
Does Preston Greens Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Preston Greens Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Preston Greens Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Preston Greens Apartments has a pool.
Does Preston Greens Apartments have accessible units?
No, Preston Greens Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Preston Greens Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Preston Greens Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
