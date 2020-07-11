All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Post Worthington.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Post Worthington
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:48 PM

Post Worthington

Open Now until 6pm
2808 McKinney Ave · (972) 332-5490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Oak Lawn
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2808 McKinney Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 203A · Avail. Aug 1

$1,075

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 447 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 529 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,235

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

Unit 601 · Avail. now

$1,260

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,298

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 720 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,610

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 807 · Avail. Sep 24

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

Unit 320 · Avail. Sep 6

$1,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1019 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post Worthington.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
alarm system
basketball court
business center
car wash area
courtyard
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
cats allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
doorman
fire pit
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
sauna
tennis court
yoga
TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. If you're looking for the perfect location, you've found it at Post Worthington. Located in Uptown Dallas, and right on the DART M-Line Trolley, you'll find convenient access to all the best hot spots in the city. Not only will you be near the Arts District where you can peruse galleries and museums, but you'll also discover that you're only walking distance away from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Or if you're wanting to spend some time outside, Oak Lawn Park and Turtle Creek offer waling trails and the beautiful Arlington Hall. We have a rooftop sky terrace that will provide you with stunning views of downtown, as well as a "sport court" and a large swimming pool where you can unwind and relax and the end of the day. Discover our luxury features inside our apartments, such as granite countertops, wide plank wood floors, crown molding and more.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 4-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required; Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot), $50/month (additional spots).
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Worthington have any available units?
Post Worthington has 24 units available starting at $1,075 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Post Worthington have?
Some of Post Worthington's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Worthington currently offering any rent specials?
Post Worthington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Post Worthington pet-friendly?
Yes, Post Worthington is pet friendly.
Does Post Worthington offer parking?
Yes, Post Worthington offers parking.
Does Post Worthington have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Worthington offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Worthington have a pool?
Yes, Post Worthington has a pool.
Does Post Worthington have accessible units?
No, Post Worthington does not have accessible units.
Does Post Worthington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Worthington has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Post Worthington?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ava
8303 Skillman St
Dallas, TX 75231
Camden Henderson
5222 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Verandah Bungalows
7204 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214
La Vita on Lovers Lane
6603 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75214
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
Biltmore
6251 Melody Ln
Dallas, TX 75231
City North
7373 Valley View Ln
Dallas, TX 75240
VILLA
5808 Gaston Avenue
Dallas, TX 75214

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity