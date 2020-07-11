Amenities

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. If you're looking for the perfect location, you've found it at Post Worthington. Located in Uptown Dallas, and right on the DART M-Line Trolley, you'll find convenient access to all the best hot spots in the city. Not only will you be near the Arts District where you can peruse galleries and museums, but you'll also discover that you're only walking distance away from great restaurants, shopping and entertainment. Or if you're wanting to spend some time outside, Oak Lawn Park and Turtle Creek offer waling trails and the beautiful Arlington Hall. We have a rooftop sky terrace that will provide you with stunning views of downtown, as well as a "sport court" and a large swimming pool where you can unwind and relax and the end of the day. Discover our luxury features inside our apartments, such as granite countertops, wide plank wood floors, crown molding and more.