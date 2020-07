Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated bathtub extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center courtyard elevator 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access 24hr maintenance bike storage car charging clubhouse coffee bar hot tub internet cafe online portal package receiving playground volleyball court

TOUR YOUR WAY! We have a tour to fit your needs- virtual, self-guided, or with a leasing agent. Find the perfect luxury apartment home at Post Katy Trail. We're in Uptown Dallas right near Katy Trail and Oak Lawn Park where you'll be able to run, walk or just spend time outside. But if you're looking for lots of restaurants and shopping, you'll find all that within walking distance as well. Enjoy exploring the Arts District on DART M-Line Trolley that will take you galleries, bistros and more. Come and discover the amenities waiting for you on the grounds of Post Katy Trail, such as a resort-style swimming pool that features a water wall and in-water chaise loungers and a trellis veranda. Those days may not be too many though, with upgrades in your apartment home like granite countertops and under-cabinet lighting in the kitchen. And many of our pet-friendly apartments also have a private terrace or balcony for you to enjoy.