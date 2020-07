Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse coffee bar courtyard 24hr gym on-site laundry pool bbq/grill internet access parking 24hr maintenance car wash area playground

Post Heights will exceed your expectations with its relaxed and unique level of luxury living. On the corner of State Thomas Neighborhood, this modern mid-level high rise offers spacious floor plans, curated amenities and services, with stunning views. When you’re ready to call it a day or a night in Uptown Dallas, Texas you’re already home with us.