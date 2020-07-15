Post Coles Corner

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedroom); $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 lease fee
Additional: Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $500 per pet (30 lbs and under); $750 per pet (over 30 lbs)
fee: $350 per pet (30 lbs and under), $500 per pet (over 30 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs combined
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot per lease).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.