Last updated July 15 2020 at 3:55 AM

Post Coles Corner

3096 N Hall Street Suite 173 · (833) 818-4919
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3096 N Hall Street Suite 173, Dallas, TX 75204
Oak Lawn

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 229 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,000

Studio · 1 Bath · 494 sqft

Unit 139 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,070

Studio · 1 Bath · 574 sqft

Unit 472 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,150

Studio · 1 Bath · 639 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 465 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,250

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit 124 · Avail. Jul 25

$1,309

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 795 sqft

Unit 167 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,327

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Post Coles Corner.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
furnished
ceiling fan
extra storage
microwave
oven
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
elevator
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
dogs allowed
cats allowed
pet friendly
24hr laundry
24hr maintenance
business center
coffee bar
courtyard
fire pit
green community
hot tub
shuffle board
Post Coles Corner features luxury studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes for rent in the heart of Uptown in Dallas. At the epicenter of Dallas’ eclectic business and entertainment district, offering spectacular views in every direction, you’ll quickly gain an entirely new perspective on the best of Uptown Living.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $85 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom); $250 (2 bedroom); $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $200 lease fee
Additional: Trash: $5/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats, birds, fish
deposit: $500 per pet (30 lbs and under); $750 per pet (over 30 lbs)
fee: $350 per pet (30 lbs and under), $500 per pet (over 30 lbs)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 80 lbs combined
Parking Details: Parking garage: included in lease (1 spot per lease).
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Post Coles Corner have any available units?
Post Coles Corner has 13 units available starting at $1,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Post Coles Corner have?
Some of Post Coles Corner's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Post Coles Corner currently offering any rent specials?
Post Coles Corner is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Post Coles Corner pet-friendly?
Yes, Post Coles Corner is pet friendly.
Does Post Coles Corner offer parking?
Yes, Post Coles Corner offers parking.
Does Post Coles Corner have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Post Coles Corner offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Post Coles Corner have a pool?
Yes, Post Coles Corner has a pool.
Does Post Coles Corner have accessible units?
Yes, Post Coles Corner has accessible units.
Does Post Coles Corner have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Post Coles Corner has units with dishwashers.
