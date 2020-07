Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed guest parking internet access

Welcome home to Park on Rosemeade apartments! Park on Rosemeade offers studios, one, and two bedroom apartment homes. Tucked away in a prestigious North Dallas neighborhood, Park on Rosemeade provides convenient apartment living. Come experience the quiet atmosphere at our community. Only moments away from the North Dallas Tollway, George Bush Freeway, and Interstate 635, as well as entertainment, shopping and fine dining. Those who seek value, service, convenience and affordability, there is only one choice to come home to and that is The Park on Rosemeade Apartments.