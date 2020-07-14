All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Oakwood Creek

7920 Skillman St · (219) 321-1578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7920 Skillman St, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 328 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,140

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 326 · Avail. now

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 900 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakwood Creek.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
pool
guest parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Experience a carefree, relaxing lifestyle at Oakwood Creek. Perfectly situated in Dallas, Texas, Oakwood Creek apartments in Dallas is the ideal place to call home! Our convenient location puts you exactly where you want to be. Living at Oakwood Creek means you're close to schools, shopping, dining, parks and the cinema for your entertainment. Stylish residences offering all the comforts of home await you at Oakwood Creek. Our spacious floor plans are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind offering amenities that are second to none! Choose from our selection of one and two bedroom floor plans that come well-appointed with your very own private patios or balconies with French doors, ceiling fans in bedrooms, dishwasher, washer and dryer connections and wood-burning fireplace, just to name a few!

At Oakwood Creek we offer our residents what they need for a lifestyle of comfort and convenience, our residents are offered full access to all our community amenities. Take a dip i

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $100-$200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (one pet) $400 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Carport: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Oakwood Creek have any available units?
Oakwood Creek has 3 units available starting at $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakwood Creek have?
Some of Oakwood Creek's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakwood Creek currently offering any rent specials?
Oakwood Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakwood Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakwood Creek is pet friendly.
Does Oakwood Creek offer parking?
Yes, Oakwood Creek offers parking.
Does Oakwood Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakwood Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakwood Creek have a pool?
Yes, Oakwood Creek has a pool.
Does Oakwood Creek have accessible units?
Yes, Oakwood Creek has accessible units.
Does Oakwood Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Oakwood Creek has units with dishwashers.

