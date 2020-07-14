All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:26 AM

Oakridge

515 North Marsalis Avenue ·
Location

515 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Botello

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-15 · Avail. now

$805

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Oakridge.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
internet access
Oak Cliff Collective features eight communities located in the artsy Oak Cliff neighborhood. Known for its diversity, this neighborhood contains the famed Bishop Arts District, Kessler Park, Texas Theater, the Dallas Zoo, and much more. Stop by our regional leasing office to check out the area and see our available apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50/adult
Deposit: $250
Additional: Renters insurance not required but strongly recommended
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $250
Parking Details: Parking off street.
Storage Details: No additional storage

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakridge have any available units?
Oakridge has a unit available for $805 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakridge have?
Some of Oakridge's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakridge currently offering any rent specials?
Oakridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakridge is pet friendly.
Does Oakridge offer parking?
Yes, Oakridge offers parking.
Does Oakridge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakridge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakridge have a pool?
No, Oakridge does not have a pool.
Does Oakridge have accessible units?
No, Oakridge does not have accessible units.
Does Oakridge have units with dishwashers?
No, Oakridge does not have units with dishwashers.
