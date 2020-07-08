All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 9 2020 at 12:17 PM

Novel Bishop Arts

111 W Davis St · No Longer Available
Location

111 W Davis St, Dallas, TX 75208

Amenities

gym
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
Luxury living, featuring a well-equipped fitness center refreshing resort-style pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. You may also enjoy the convenience of our resident center and clubhouse.

(RLNE5787624)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Novel Bishop Arts have any available units?
Novel Bishop Arts doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
Is Novel Bishop Arts currently offering any rent specials?
Novel Bishop Arts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Novel Bishop Arts pet-friendly?
No, Novel Bishop Arts is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Novel Bishop Arts offer parking?
No, Novel Bishop Arts does not offer parking.
Does Novel Bishop Arts have units with washers and dryers?
No, Novel Bishop Arts does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Novel Bishop Arts have a pool?
Yes, Novel Bishop Arts has a pool.
Does Novel Bishop Arts have accessible units?
No, Novel Bishop Arts does not have accessible units.
Does Novel Bishop Arts have units with dishwashers?
No, Novel Bishop Arts does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Novel Bishop Arts have units with air conditioning?
No, Novel Bishop Arts does not have units with air conditioning.

