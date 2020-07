Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel carpet extra storage granite counters oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse concierge courtyard dog park elevator gym parking pool e-payments bbq/grill hot tub package receiving garage fire pit internet access internet cafe trash valet

With upgrades and amenities, Neo Midtown apartments offer you the best of luxurious living in Dallas, Texas. We’ve blended two distinct living styles, with apartments that feature both traditional garden, and modern mid-rise styles. Select from either 1 or 2 bedroom apartments that are designed with both your comfort and your style in mind.



The apartments feature hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel appliances, sleek cabinetry, and more! You will enjoy an array of amenities and privileges at Neo Midtown that you won’t find anywhere else in Dallas! Relax and socialize at one of our two newly upgraded saltwater swimming pools, take your canine friend to our fenced-in dog park, or mingle with friends at the recently renovated 24-hour resident hub.



From the moment you move in, you’ll be part of a gated community located within walking distance of the Galleria Mall and its world-class shopping and dining—with stores like West Elm, Whole Foods, and Apple. We’re just a few blocks east o