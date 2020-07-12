Apartment List
TX
/
dallas
/
downtown dallas
Last updated July 12 2020

277 Apartments for rent in Downtown Dallas, Dallas, TX

Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
15 Units Available
ELEVEN10 AT FARMERS MARKET
1110 S Cesar Chavez Blvd, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,196
614 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,730
1170 sqft
Distinct homes right in heart of downtown Dallas. Units feature ice makers, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Enjoy an on-site game room, pool and barbecue area. Near the crossing of I-30 and I-45.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
54 Units Available
The Drakestone
1309 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,645
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
1064 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1526 sqft
1920s-style loft apartments in a former bank building in downtown Dallas. Incredible views of the city, overlooking Main Street and Oak Cliff. The building boasts a rooftop garden and restaurants and sho on site.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
26 Units Available
The Merc
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
959 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1384 sqft
Historic building has units with patio/balcony, granite counters, hardwood floors. Community offers residents pool table, pool, media room, and elevator. Close to the Akard train stop, in the heart of Downtown Dallas.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
14 Units Available
Wilson Building
1623 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,035
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,130
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1711 sqft
The Wilson Building in Dallas, TX, has all the amenities you need for your urban lifestyle. All units come with hardwood floors, patios, and extra storage options. They also have a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
20 Units Available
The Continental
1810 Commerce St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1402 sqft
Luxury LEED-Gold certified building has 24-hour gym, garage, hot tub, pool, and sauna. Units have walk-in closets, laundry, and dishwasher. Unbeatable location in central Downtown Dallas, close to Akard station.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
17 Units Available
The Element
1800 Main St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,180
846 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,840
1407 sqft
Located in the heart of downtown Dallas and within walking distance of numerous restaurants, boutiques, museums, theaters and art galleries. 1-2 bedroom units available. Special amenities include hardwood floors, gym, concierge, game room and pool.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
41 Units Available
Gables Uptown Trail
2525 Carlisle Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,271
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,350
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,081
1343 sqft
Located near Uptown in the Dallas Arts District, this green community offers residents garage parking, media room, 24-hour gym and swimming pool. Units are furnished and come equipped with fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
30 Units Available
Gables Republic Tower
350 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,355
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,692
1461 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location in the heart of town and close to public transit stops. Connected to a 12-restaurant food court and underground tunnels joining other neighborhoods. Modern kitchens. Furnished units available!
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated July 12 at 02:23pm
53 Units Available
1001 Ross
1001 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,083
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,085
1501 sqft
Proximity to the Main Street District puts this community within walking distance of museums, restaurants, and entertainment. Units feature wrought iron staircases and walk-in closets. Property features gym, clubhouse, garage parking, and pool.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
71 Units Available
Camden Farmers Market
2210 Canton St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,129
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,489
1231 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Three pools, a private movie theater and two fitness centers are just the tip of the amenities iceberg at this community. Convenient to the Dallas Farmers Market. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 06:07pm
14 Units Available
One Dallas Center
350 N St Paul St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,601
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments include resort-style luxury such as Euro spa showers. High-rise community in downtown Dallas between Main Street District, Victory Park. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment, public transit and I-75.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
14 Units Available
Arrive West End
800 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,375
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1217 sqft
Downtown Dallas and Victory Park are both nearby. Residents can play shuffleboard before heading to the game room and end the day relaxing in the pool. Units have hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 06:36pm
$
90 Units Available
AMLI Fountain Place
1800 North Field Street, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,150
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1508 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$6,300
2058 sqft
Be the first to reside at AMLI Fountain Place.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
44 Units Available
St James
2820 McKinnon St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,415
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1315 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1928 sqft
Spacious homes near Dallas Business Center, with tasteful detailing such as maple cabinetry, crown molding, and stainless steel appliances in kitchens. Community amenities include ample garage parking and a fitness studio.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
$
61 Units Available
Mosaic Luxury Highrise
300 N Akard St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,334
1108 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,214
1229 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,585
1764 sqft
This high-rise community is in the Main Street District and located near the Dallas Aquarium, Art Museum and everything in the Downtown area. Units are recently renovated. Community features include concierge, valet, clubhouse and pool.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
62 Units Available
Amelia at Farmers Market
999 South Harwood Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,085
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,342
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1205 sqft
While we are available to help you find an apartment home, to comply with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) guidance regarding social distancing, our office is currently closed to visitors.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
19 Units Available
The Arts
2611 Ross Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,123
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,624
1221 sqft
Located along Highway 75 and minutes from the Winspear Opera House, this community has a great location and provides residents with a clubhouse, coffee bar and gym. Units feature stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
25 Units Available
555 Ross
1777 N Record St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,280
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,763
1113 sqft
Modern homes in a pedestrian-friendly neighborhood. Tenants have access to a business center, pool and courtyard. Near the Old Red Museum. Close to Pioneer Park. By I-35E.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
$
18 Units Available
Third Rail Lofts
1407 Main St, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,205
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,338
887 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,070
1370 sqft
Located near the Farmers Market and Dallas Arts District. Pet-friendly, with an on-site clubhouse, gym and pool. Residents enjoy their own private balcony or patio. Stainless steel appliances in units.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
400 North Ervay
400 N Ervay St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,225
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly apartment homes inside the US Post Office and Courthouse building in Downtown Dallas. High ceilings, contemporary metal and glass windows, and other unique architectural features. Community amenities include parking garage and resident lounge.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 9 at 02:15am
13 Units Available
1900 Pacific
1900 Pacific Ave, Dallas, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,550
1088 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,994
1281 sqft
This location is central to a DART transfer station and Main Street Garden Park. Residents enjoy a rooftop pool, EV charging stations and an on-site concierge. Units feature custom cabinetry, in-unit laundry and quartz countertops.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
17 Units Available
Interurban Building
1500 Jackson St, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,249
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,789
1398 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Sleek, contemporary apartments in historic Interurban Building Train Station, in the beating heart of Downtown Dallas. Minutes away from high-end shopping, dining and entertainment. Recently renovated with impressive balcony or patio vista of city.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 7 at 05:05pm
Contact for Availability
Atelier
1801 North Pearl Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,860
1 Bedroom
$2,205
2 Bedrooms
$3,370
ATELIER, a mixed-use community comprised of 364 luxury residential tower units with studio, one bedroom, two bedroom, and three bedroom homes, will offer unmatched panoramic views of both Uptown and Downtown, from what will be the tallest rental
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Dallas
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
242 Units Available
Nove at Knox
3031 Olive Street, Dallas, TX
Studio
$1,664
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,799
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,339
1624 sqft
Welcome to One Day. Life is good in the place where service, vibrancy, and relaxation meet. Nove at Knox is that place. These luxury Knox Henderson apartments in Dallas are designed to genuinely serve our residents.
Downtown Dallas
Neighborhood Guide
Neighborhood overview

Traditionally, “Downtown” Dallas has referred to the geographical area within the downtown freeway loop. In recent years, however, some people have conceptually expanded “Downtown” to include 15 districts. Talk about a lot of ground to cover! But even if you cast the conceptual boundaries of Downtown aside in favor of the traditionally geographic ones, you’ll come to find that Downtown Dallas is not only the central business district of the city; it’s a steadily improving smorgasbord of options.

Transportation

  • Driving
  • Trinity Railway Express
  • DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit)
  • Amtrak
  • Mckinney Avenue Trolley (free electric trolley service)

Demographic

  • Median age 33-34
  • Average people per household: 2
  • Young singles/marrieds
  • Families

Close to:

  • I-35 East (or Stemmons) Freeway
  • I-30 (or East R. L. Thornton) Freeway
  • US 75 (or North Central Expressway)
  • Spur 366 (or Woodall Rodgers Freeway)
  • Trinity River

Downtown Dallas in three words: varied, iconic, exciting

Living in Downdown Dallas

The great thing about Downtown is there’s a little bit for everyone here: business, art, music, food, parks, museums, aquariums, breweries, and lots and lots of sports. In recent years Downtown Dallas has worked on making itself dog-friendly too, not just in the city but in those gorgeous apartment buildings as well. And there’s tons of development going on, which can be inconvenient, but also means that within the next few years there will be even more options for playing, shopping, eating, and getting yourself (and/or your loved ones) cultured.

Getting around Downdown Dallas

Downtown has many public transportation services for getting where you want to go, whether you’re running errands or exploring the city. The most convenient and comprehensive options are DART (Dallas Area Rapid Transit) and D-Link, a free bus service from DART that runs every 15 minutes, taking you to fun, artsy, and cultured parts of town. Mckinney Avenue Trolley (a free electric trolley service) is a fun way to get from the Dallas Arts District to Uptown as well, with some stops along the way.

Things to do in Downdown Dallas

Downtown Dallas’s list of bragging rights is pretty extensive: Neiman Marcus headquarters (in the Renaissance Tower skyscraper), Reunion Tower (360 degree view of the city), the Dallas World Aquarium, the Dallas Museum of Art, Winspear Opera House, the Dallas Farmers Market, The Adolphus, and the Majestic Theatre. Like we said, it’s a smorgasbord. And with a climate where temperatures rarely go below 35-40 degrees (even in the dead of winter) and it almost never rains, you’ll have plenty of sunshine and warm weather to check out all these great spots!

Districts in Downdown Dallas

Let us provide a little breakdown of Downtown: within the freeway loop, there are 7 small districts that make up the area. North of the downtown freeway loop are the Uptown and Victory Park districts. To the west are the Design and Riverfront districts; south of the loop are South Side and The Cedars; and to the east are the Baylor District and Deep Ellum. Each district has its own vibe and reputation, making the different sections of Downtown beautifully unique. Our website has guides specifically tailored toward these outer districts, but the 7 districts within the loop are individually covered (in brief) below.

West End Historic District Many popular destinations are in the West End, including the Dallas World Aquarium, Old Red Museum, Market Street, etc. It’s a buzzing, active area, with lots of history and character, and a vibrant nightlife.

Dallas Arts District Covering 68 acres (or 19 contiguous blocks), on its website the Dallas Arts District claims to be “the largest contiguous urban arts district” in the United States. The AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas Museum of Art, Winspear Opera House, Belo Mansion, and many other places to appreciate art are concentrated here. Klyde Warren Park is also in this district. This is an area of inspiration!

Thanksgiving Commercial Center Ever marveled at the beautiful Dallas skyline? Most of those skyscrapers you see are in the Thanksgiving Commercial Center district. Thanksgiving Tower is here too, as well as the Plaza of the Americas. If you love the feeling of awe that great architecture inspires, this is the place for it! Bonus: DART runs right through this district, making it easily accessible!

Main Street District At the very heart of the freeway loop, Main Street district brings all of Downtown together. It is a hotspot for shopping (Neiman Marcus, anybody?), staying (The Adolphus), living (converted historic buildings), and playing (Main Street Garden). These are all just a few of the many offerings found in this district.

Reunion District Reunion, indeed! This district is famous for Union Station, which hosts multiple train lines (including Amtrak), and well-known landmark Reunion Tower. This is the place to unite (or reunite) with family, friends, and/or colleagues, and experience some of Dallas’s finest, like the Wolfgang Puck restaurant Five Sixty, Ferris Plaza, or beautiful views of the city from the top of the tower.

Civic Center This district (which includes the Government District) is where a lot of the important stuff is: Dallas City Hall, J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Pioneer Park Cemetery, Earle Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse, etc. Civic Center district is where Dallas is run.

Dallas Farmers Market District Home to the Dallas Farmers Market, which is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Totally worth checking out, even if you’re not shopping for produce—there’s a whole variety of wares and food at the market, and lots of new living spaces (think: contemporary townhomes and apartments) being developed in the area. Better take advantage!

Downtown Dallas is a great place for people who enjoy warm, sunny weather, great food, stunning architecture, and urban/historic character. No matter your interest, chances are you’ll find something to peak it here! And with a median age of 33-34, it’s a great place for young singles, marrieds, and families. Let Apartment List help you find your home here!

