277 Apartments for rent in Downtown Dallas, Dallas, TX

Let us provide a little breakdown of Downtown: within the freeway loop, there are 7 small districts that make up the area. North of the downtown freeway loop are the Uptown and Victory Park districts. To the west are the Design and Riverfront districts; south of the loop are South Side and The Cedars; and to the east are the Baylor District and Deep Ellum. Each district has its own vibe and reputation, making the different sections of Downtown beautifully unique. Our website has guides specifically tailored toward these outer districts, but the 7 districts within the loop are individually covered (in brief) below.

West End Historic District Many popular destinations are in the West End, including the Dallas World Aquarium, Old Red Museum, Market Street, etc. It’s a buzzing, active area, with lots of history and character, and a vibrant nightlife.

Dallas Arts District Covering 68 acres (or 19 contiguous blocks), on its website the Dallas Arts District claims to be “the largest contiguous urban arts district” in the United States. The AT&T Performing Arts Center, Dallas Museum of Art, Winspear Opera House, Belo Mansion, and many other places to appreciate art are concentrated here. Klyde Warren Park is also in this district. This is an area of inspiration!

Thanksgiving Commercial Center Ever marveled at the beautiful Dallas skyline? Most of those skyscrapers you see are in the Thanksgiving Commercial Center district. Thanksgiving Tower is here too, as well as the Plaza of the Americas. If you love the feeling of awe that great architecture inspires, this is the place for it! Bonus: DART runs right through this district, making it easily accessible!

Main Street District At the very heart of the freeway loop, Main Street district brings all of Downtown together. It is a hotspot for shopping (Neiman Marcus, anybody?), staying (The Adolphus), living (converted historic buildings), and playing (Main Street Garden). These are all just a few of the many offerings found in this district.

Reunion District Reunion, indeed! This district is famous for Union Station, which hosts multiple train lines (including Amtrak), and well-known landmark Reunion Tower. This is the place to unite (or reunite) with family, friends, and/or colleagues, and experience some of Dallas’s finest, like the Wolfgang Puck restaurant Five Sixty, Ferris Plaza, or beautiful views of the city from the top of the tower.

Civic Center This district (which includes the Government District) is where a lot of the important stuff is: Dallas City Hall, J. Erik Jonsson Central Library, Pioneer Park Cemetery, Earle Cabell Federal Building and Courthouse, etc. Civic Center district is where Dallas is run.

Dallas Farmers Market District Home to the Dallas Farmers Market, which is open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Totally worth checking out, even if you’re not shopping for produce—there’s a whole variety of wares and food at the market, and lots of new living spaces (think: contemporary townhomes and apartments) being developed in the area. Better take advantage!

Downtown Dallas is a great place for people who enjoy warm, sunny weather, great food, stunning architecture, and urban/historic character. No matter your interest, chances are you’ll find something to peak it here! And with a median age of 33-34, it’s a great place for young singles, marrieds, and families. Let Apartment List help you find your home here!