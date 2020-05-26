Rent Calculator
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Moulin Rouge
Moulin Rouge
1251 Moulin Rouge Drive
·
No Longer Available
Location
1251 Moulin Rouge Drive, Dallas, TX 75211
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
pool
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Great place to live in. Pet friendly. Pool on property, no smoking allowed. Appartment with smoke detector, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Good location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Moulin Rouge have any available units?
Moulin Rouge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does Moulin Rouge have?
Some of Moulin Rouge's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Moulin Rouge currently offering any rent specials?
Moulin Rouge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Moulin Rouge pet-friendly?
Yes, Moulin Rouge is pet friendly.
Does Moulin Rouge offer parking?
No, Moulin Rouge does not offer parking.
Does Moulin Rouge have units with washers and dryers?
No, Moulin Rouge does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Moulin Rouge have a pool?
Yes, Moulin Rouge has a pool.
Does Moulin Rouge have accessible units?
No, Moulin Rouge does not have accessible units.
Does Moulin Rouge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Moulin Rouge has units with dishwashers.
