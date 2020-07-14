All apartments in Dallas
MODERN

5002 Junius Street · (214) 817-2081
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5002 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,085

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Unit 06 · Avail. Jul 31

$1,285

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MODERN.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
garage
cc payments
e-payments
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Live here if: all the glamour and style of the 1920s is what you crave

Truly an architectural work of art, The Modern boasts large loft-style residences and is nestled between stunning historic estates in the best area in town—the idyllic Munger Historic District. Embrace a lifestyle that’s reminiscent of the stylish elegance of the 1920’s, like sipping a whiskey sour on a summer’s eve on your veranda.

What’s outdoors:

An authentic historic throw-back with 1920’s curb appeal
Huge verandas with stylish custom designed outdoor furniture
Tranquil, private terraces that act as a natural escape
Views of gorgeous historically preserved estates in the Munger District

What’s indoors:

Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring throughout
Impressive fireplaces brimming with 1920’s character
A gourmet kitchen outfitted with beautiful carrara marble
and so much more!

Property style profile:

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $40/month, detached garage $50/month. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does MODERN have any available units?
MODERN has 2 units available starting at $1,085 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does MODERN have?
Some of MODERN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is MODERN currently offering any rent specials?
MODERN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is MODERN pet-friendly?
Yes, MODERN is pet friendly.
Does MODERN offer parking?
Yes, MODERN offers parking.
Does MODERN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, MODERN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does MODERN have a pool?
Yes, MODERN has a pool.
Does MODERN have accessible units?
No, MODERN does not have accessible units.
Does MODERN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, MODERN has units with dishwashers.
