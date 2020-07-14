Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly alarm system carport courtyard dog park fire pit on-site laundry parking pool pool table 24hr maintenance 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage guest parking hot tub internet access online portal cats allowed garage cc payments e-payments shuffle board smoke-free community

Live here if: all the glamour and style of the 1920s is what you crave



Truly an architectural work of art, The Modern boasts large loft-style residences and is nestled between stunning historic estates in the best area in town—the idyllic Munger Historic District. Embrace a lifestyle that’s reminiscent of the stylish elegance of the 1920’s, like sipping a whiskey sour on a summer’s eve on your veranda.



What’s outdoors:



An authentic historic throw-back with 1920’s curb appeal

Huge verandas with stylish custom designed outdoor furniture

Tranquil, private terraces that act as a natural escape

Views of gorgeous historically preserved estates in the Munger District



What’s indoors:



Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties

Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring throughout

Impressive fireplaces brimming with 1920’s character

A gourmet kitchen outfitted with beautiful carrara marble

and so much more!



