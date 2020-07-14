5002 Junius Street, Dallas, TX 75214 Old East Dallas
Price and availability
1 Bedroom
Unit 01 · Avail. Aug 31
$1,085
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft
Unit 06 · Avail. Jul 31
$1,285
Click to see floorplan
1 Bed · 1 Bath · 750 sqft
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from MODERN.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
garage
cc payments
e-payments
shuffle board
smoke-free community
Live here if: all the glamour and style of the 1920s is what you crave
Truly an architectural work of art, The Modern boasts large loft-style residences and is nestled between stunning historic estates in the best area in town—the idyllic Munger Historic District. Embrace a lifestyle that’s reminiscent of the stylish elegance of the 1920’s, like sipping a whiskey sour on a summer’s eve on your veranda.
What’s outdoors:
An authentic historic throw-back with 1920’s curb appeal Huge verandas with stylish custom designed outdoor furniture Tranquil, private terraces that act as a natural escape Views of gorgeous historically preserved estates in the Munger District
What’s indoors:
Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties Tastefully refurbished antique hardwood flooring throughout Impressive fireplaces brimming with 1920’s character A gourmet kitchen outfitted with beautiful carrara marble and so much more!
Property style profile:
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs