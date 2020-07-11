Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher hardwood floors bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters oven range recently renovated refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard dog park 24hr gym pool cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly basketball court bbq/grill business center car charging carport coffee bar community garden e-payments hot tub internet access internet cafe online portal package receiving

If we were to equate Dallas neighborhoods with a cocktail, Uptown would be a Moscow Mule. Turtle Creek would be a jammy pinot noir. Park cities, the classic Manhattan. And Hall Street, a chilled craft brew thats effervescent and layered, artisanal and robust, iconic and a bit irreverent. Its a neighborhood that rolls up its sleeves, raises a pint to the city of Dallas and says, Cheers!The brand-new apartments at Modera Hall Street perfectly reflect the spirit of this burgeoning neighborhood, offering a collection of 340 homes that are bold, bright and refreshing, like a Deep Ellum IPA on a warm June evening. Here, stunning architectural features meet vintage and organic finishes to create spaces that are as funky as they are and functional. Amenities are top-of-the-line from our club-quality fitness studio to the Cave Gaming Lounge to the stunning Sky Lounge with breathtaking views of the Dallas skyline. Two courtyards, an amazing pool deck with tanning ledge, and pet parents will love our dog run with lounge, all of which create the perfect atmosphere to mix and mingle. Cheers to your new home at Modera Hall Street!