Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:02 AM

Modera Hall Street

1800 N Hall St · (307) 439-1995
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
6 WEEKS RENT-FREE LIVING --- Lease your new home at Modera Hall Street and live rent-free for 6 weeks! Must move in by July 31. *Restrictions apply *New residents only
Location

1800 N Hall St, Dallas, TX 75204
Roseland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 20 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 215 · Avail. Sep 14

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 257 · Avail. Jul 30

$1,265

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$1,299

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 583 sqft

See 16+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 340 · Avail. Sep 29

$1,899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1160 sqft

Unit 413 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1065 sqft

Unit 218 · Avail. now

$1,999

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1226 sqft

See 4+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Hall Street.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
basketball court
bbq/grill
business center
car charging
carport
coffee bar
community garden
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
If we were to equate Dallas neighborhoods with a cocktail, Uptown would be a Moscow Mule. Turtle Creek would be a jammy pinot noir. Park cities, the classic Manhattan. And Hall Street, a chilled craft brew thats effervescent and layered, artisanal and robust, iconic and a bit irreverent. Its a neighborhood that rolls up its sleeves, raises a pint to the city of Dallas and says, Cheers!The brand-new apartments at Modera Hall Street perfectly reflect the spirit of this burgeoning neighborhood, offering a collection of 340 homes that are bold, bright and refreshing, like a Deep Ellum IPA on a warm June evening. Here, stunning architectural features meet vintage and organic finishes to create spaces that are as funky as they are and functional. Amenities are top-of-the-line from our club-quality fitness studio to the Cave Gaming Lounge to the stunning Sky Lounge with breathtaking views of the Dallas skyline. Two courtyards, an amazing pool deck with tanning ledge, and pet parents will love our dog run with lounge, all of which create the perfect atmosphere to mix and mingle. Cheers to your new home at Modera Hall Street!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250
limit: 2
restrictions: Please note that we reserve the right to disallow certain aggressive breeds of dogs and aquariums as per our pet addendum. Please contact our leasing office for information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Modera Hall Street have any available units?
Modera Hall Street has 26 units available starting at $1,160 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Hall Street have?
Some of Modera Hall Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Hall Street currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Hall Street is offering the following rent specials: 6 WEEKS RENT-FREE LIVING --- Lease your new home at Modera Hall Street and live rent-free for 6 weeks! Must move in by July 31. *Restrictions apply *New residents only
Is Modera Hall Street pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Hall Street is pet friendly.
Does Modera Hall Street offer parking?
Yes, Modera Hall Street offers parking.
Does Modera Hall Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Modera Hall Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Hall Street have a pool?
Yes, Modera Hall Street has a pool.
Does Modera Hall Street have accessible units?
No, Modera Hall Street does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Hall Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Modera Hall Street has units with dishwashers.
