Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:59 AM

Modera Dallas Midtown

13001 Cornell Dr · (316) 541-1327
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Enjoy up to 8 Weeks Rent Free on select Units! --- Self Guided Tours Available! Up to 8 weeks of rent-free living when you sign a 15-16 month lease term on select units.
Location

13001 Cornell Dr, Dallas, TX 75240

Price and availability

VERIFIED 6 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 415 · Avail. now

$1,149

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 599 sqft

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 581 sqft

Unit 312 · Avail. now

$1,199

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 615 sqft

See 68+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 508 · Avail. now

$2,025

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 560 · Avail. now

$2,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1114 sqft

Unit 256 · Avail. now

$2,095

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1224 sqft

See 23+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Modera Dallas Midtown.

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
bathtub
fireplace
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
pool
hot tub
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
pet friendly
bbq/grill
coffee bar
dog park
e-payments
Seated in the burgeoning Midtown District, in walking distance to Galleria Dallas, this five-story community of 344 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes is overflowing with style, action and excitement. What does that mean exactly? It means being inspired by artistic elements including moss walls and urban chandeliers. It means recharging with an LED cardio spin room, expansive clubhouse with social kitchen, and zero edge pool. And it means letting your hair down in two courtyards alive with activity from the outdoor bar, pizza oven and more. Your personal space will be just as show-stopping and includes wood plank-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, designer kitchens, and spa-inspired baths with spacious tubs perfect for soaking any stress away. Ready to come home to Modera Dallas Midtown? Call today to schedule your tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 14-16 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $49 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50 per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Modera Dallas Midtown have any available units?
Modera Dallas Midtown has 97 units available starting at $1,149 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Modera Dallas Midtown have?
Some of Modera Dallas Midtown's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Modera Dallas Midtown currently offering any rent specials?
Modera Dallas Midtown is offering the following rent specials: Enjoy up to 8 Weeks Rent Free on select Units! --- Self Guided Tours Available! Up to 8 weeks of rent-free living when you sign a 15-16 month lease term on select units.
Is Modera Dallas Midtown pet-friendly?
Yes, Modera Dallas Midtown is pet friendly.
Does Modera Dallas Midtown offer parking?
Yes, Modera Dallas Midtown offers parking.
Does Modera Dallas Midtown have units with washers and dryers?
No, Modera Dallas Midtown does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Modera Dallas Midtown have a pool?
Yes, Modera Dallas Midtown has a pool.
Does Modera Dallas Midtown have accessible units?
No, Modera Dallas Midtown does not have accessible units.
Does Modera Dallas Midtown have units with dishwashers?
No, Modera Dallas Midtown does not have units with dishwashers.

