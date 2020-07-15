Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters oven patio / balcony walk in closets bathtub fireplace range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym pool hot tub cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking pet friendly bbq/grill coffee bar dog park e-payments

Seated in the burgeoning Midtown District, in walking distance to Galleria Dallas, this five-story community of 344 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes is overflowing with style, action and excitement. What does that mean exactly? It means being inspired by artistic elements including moss walls and urban chandeliers. It means recharging with an LED cardio spin room, expansive clubhouse with social kitchen, and zero edge pool. And it means letting your hair down in two courtyards alive with activity from the outdoor bar, pizza oven and more. Your personal space will be just as show-stopping and includes wood plank-style flooring, spacious walk-in closets, designer kitchens, and spa-inspired baths with spacious tubs perfect for soaking any stress away. Ready to come home to Modera Dallas Midtown? Call today to schedule your tour.