Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan extra storage ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse coffee bar dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance e-payments bbq/grill garage internet access package receiving accessible on-site laundry courtyard guest parking lobby online portal

Mariposa Villas is a beautiful gated apartment community located in the heart of Downtown Dallas. We offer 1, 2 & 3 bedroom floor plans with unique designs and sophisticated interiors. Enjoy our resort-style pool with Pergola, fenced dog park, fitness center, and business center. These are just a few examples of the wonderful amenities that we provide. We also offer reserved covered parking and additional storage. Located a quick walk to restaurants, shopping, and entertainment, we boast one of the best locations in Dallas. Everything your heart desires is right outside your front door.