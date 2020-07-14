Amenities

The Live Oak Manor was built Mid-century and has been brought into the 21st century with design and renovation that Dallas has yet to see. Schedule a tour today to get a glimpse of our 1 and 2 bedroom, Gothic themed apartment homes. Enjoy ceilings that range up to 12 feet tall with open rafters in select units. The exterior of the building has just as much to offer as the interior. Inside our gated community, you will find our luxury swimming pool and outdoor grilling area. Encompass the ambiance that we are bringing to Dallas by becoming a resident today!