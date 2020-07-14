All apartments in Dallas
Live Oak Manor

5103 Live Oak Street · (469) 289-1150
Location

5103 Live Oak Street, Dallas, TX 75206

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 days AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit MANOR-A1 · Avail. now

$1,175

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit MANOR-B1 · Avail. now

$1,475

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 849 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Live Oak Manor.

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
dog park
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pet friendly
dog park
The Live Oak Manor was built Mid-century and has been brought into the 21st century with design and renovation that Dallas has yet to see. Schedule a tour today to get a glimpse of our 1 and 2 bedroom, Gothic themed apartment homes. Enjoy ceilings that range up to 12 feet tall with open rafters in select units. The exterior of the building has just as much to offer as the interior. Inside our gated community, you will find our luxury swimming pool and outdoor grilling area. Encompass the ambiance that we are bringing to Dallas by becoming a resident today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $25 per applicant
Deposit: $149 based on credit
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $150 per pet
fee: $150 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: 50lbs weight restriction
Parking Details: Open lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Live Oak Manor have any available units?
Live Oak Manor has 2 units available starting at $1,175 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Live Oak Manor have?
Some of Live Oak Manor's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and dog park. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Live Oak Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Live Oak Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Live Oak Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Live Oak Manor is pet friendly.
Does Live Oak Manor offer parking?
Yes, Live Oak Manor offers parking.
Does Live Oak Manor have units with washers and dryers?
No, Live Oak Manor does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Live Oak Manor have a pool?
No, Live Oak Manor does not have a pool.
Does Live Oak Manor have accessible units?
No, Live Oak Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Live Oak Manor have units with dishwashers?
No, Live Oak Manor does not have units with dishwashers.
