Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly accessible carport dog park gym parking pool hot tub tennis court cats allowed on-site laundry 24hr maintenance business center cc payments e-payments internet access

Lincoln Crossing in Dallas, Texas is located just off President George Bush Turnpike and Preston Rd. Nestled in a secluded area that offers an exceptional convenience to any dining and shopping opportunity. Surrounded by lush landscaping and seasonal flowers, Lincoln Crossing is a place you will be proud to call home!Featuring one and two bedroom apartment homes, there is something for everyone at Lincoln Crossing. Designer lighting, hardwood style flooring and stainless steel appliances are just a few of the impressive finishes residents can find in our Dallas, TX apartments.Take a dip in our multi-level pool, relax in our outdoor spa or take the pup out for some fun at the dog park. Lincoln Crossing provides an array of resident experiences in Dallas, TX. Come tour with us today!