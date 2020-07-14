Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark.
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
garage
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you want to step back in time
True to its name, The Landmark residence is on the historic register and located on the renowned Swiss Avenue in Dallas. The original 1923 style and decor remains as it was, but the boutique hotel vibe and finishes brings a totally modern flair to the property. It’s truly one-of-a-kind in Dallas. Nowhere else in the city can you find an historic apartment complex renovated to this level.
What’s outdoors:
Stunning original Spanish heritage curb appeal Stylish central courtyard that encourages community and outdoor living Breathtaking views of historic estates lining one of the best streets in Dallas A huge spanish tile mosaic fountain surrounded by lush gardens and mature trees
What’s indoors:
Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties Beautifully restored wide plank hardwood flooring throughout Tons of large double hung windows that bring in natural light Elegant antique chandeliers brimming
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs