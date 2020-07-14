All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:50 AM

Landmark

4417 Swiss Ave · (214) 817-2125
Location

4417 Swiss Ave, Dallas, TX 75204
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 8 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,975

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landmark.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
garage
bike storage
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you want to step back in time

True to its name, The Landmark residence is on the historic register and located on the renowned Swiss Avenue in Dallas. The original 1923 style and decor remains as it was, but the boutique hotel vibe and finishes brings a totally modern flair to the property. It’s truly one-of-a-kind in Dallas. Nowhere else in the city can you find an historic apartment complex renovated to this level.

What’s outdoors:

Stunning original Spanish heritage curb appeal
Stylish central courtyard that encourages community and outdoor living
Breathtaking views of historic estates lining one of the best streets in Dallas
A huge spanish tile mosaic fountain surrounded by lush gardens and mature trees

What’s indoors:

Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties
Beautifully restored wide plank hardwood flooring throughout
Tons of large double hung windows that bring in natural light
Elegant antique chandeliers brimming

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 13 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $55 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
Dogs
fee: $500 per pet under 30lbs, $750 per pet over 30lbs
restrictions: Pitbull, rottweiler, german shepherd, 50lbs
Cats
deposit: $300 per pet
Parking Details: Open lot, carports $40/month, detached garage $50/month. Covered lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landmark have any available units?
Landmark has a unit available for $1,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Landmark have?
Some of Landmark's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landmark currently offering any rent specials?
Landmark is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landmark pet-friendly?
Yes, Landmark is pet friendly.
Does Landmark offer parking?
Yes, Landmark offers parking.
Does Landmark have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Landmark offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Landmark have a pool?
Yes, Landmark has a pool.
Does Landmark have accessible units?
No, Landmark does not have accessible units.
Does Landmark have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landmark has units with dishwashers.
