Live here if: you want to step back in time



True to its name, The Landmark residence is on the historic register and located on the renowned Swiss Avenue in Dallas. The original 1923 style and decor remains as it was, but the boutique hotel vibe and finishes brings a totally modern flair to the property. It’s truly one-of-a-kind in Dallas. Nowhere else in the city can you find an historic apartment complex renovated to this level.



What’s outdoors:



Stunning original Spanish heritage curb appeal

Stylish central courtyard that encourages community and outdoor living

Breathtaking views of historic estates lining one of the best streets in Dallas

A huge spanish tile mosaic fountain surrounded by lush gardens and mature trees



What’s indoors:



Soaring ceilings and large square footage typical of historic properties

Beautifully restored wide plank hardwood flooring throughout

Tons of large double hung windows that bring in natural light

Elegant antique chandeliers brimming