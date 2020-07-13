Lakewood Greens

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access sauna accessible bbq/grill bike storage carport coffee bar community garden conference room e-payments fire pit hot tub internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving trash valet

We are now doing in person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! Comfort and warmth best describe this premier Lakewood apartment community. The property is secluded but very much in the center of the finest shopping and dining venues in the city. A stately clubhouse provides an elegant grand room for entertaining. Our residents will enjoy and benefit from access to a state of the art athletic center with strength training and aerobic equipment. Our sparkling pool and sauna, custom designed outdoor kitchen and beautiful landscaped grounds will easily lure you outdoors. Interior home finishes boast tradition and sophisticated style with custom wood cabinetry and elegant lighting. Create a home and showcase your unique style in one of our spacious one, two or three bedroom apartments, outfitted with select homes outfitted with refreshed cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures, premium quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Our caring staff is dedicated ...