Dallas, TX
Lakewood Greens
Last updated July 13 2020 at 8:27 PM

Lakewood Greens

Open Now until 5:30pm
7150 E Grand Ave · (214) 238-9467
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7150 E Grand Ave, Dallas, TX 75223
Coronado Hills - Gastonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1805 · Avail. now

$944

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 1604 · Avail. Jul 31

$983

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

Unit 1320 · Avail. Aug 22

$983

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 623 sqft

See 13+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0903 · Avail. Aug 31

$1,206

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 0907 · Avail. Sep 16

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

Unit 1707 · Avail. now

$1,331

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 855 sqft

See 4+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0806 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1041 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakewood Greens.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
internet access
sauna
accessible
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
e-payments
fire pit
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
We are now doing in person tours by appointment only! Call us today for more information! Comfort and warmth best describe this premier Lakewood apartment community. The property is secluded but very much in the center of the finest shopping and dining venues in the city. A stately clubhouse provides an elegant grand room for entertaining. Our residents will enjoy and benefit from access to a state of the art athletic center with strength training and aerobic equipment. Our sparkling pool and sauna, custom designed outdoor kitchen and beautiful landscaped grounds will easily lure you outdoors. Interior home finishes boast tradition and sophisticated style with custom wood cabinetry and elegant lighting. Create a home and showcase your unique style in one of our spacious one, two or three bedroom apartments, outfitted with select homes outfitted with refreshed cabinetry, brushed nickel fixtures, premium quartz counters, and stainless steel appliances. Our caring staff is dedicated ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50-$75
Deposit: $150-one month's rent
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $0
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $15
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Storage rooms available on property.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakewood Greens have any available units?
Lakewood Greens has 24 units available starting at $944 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakewood Greens have?
Some of Lakewood Greens's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakewood Greens currently offering any rent specials?
Lakewood Greens is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Lakewood Greens pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakewood Greens is pet friendly.
Does Lakewood Greens offer parking?
Yes, Lakewood Greens offers parking.
Does Lakewood Greens have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakewood Greens offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakewood Greens have a pool?
Yes, Lakewood Greens has a pool.
Does Lakewood Greens have accessible units?
Yes, Lakewood Greens has accessible units.
Does Lakewood Greens have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakewood Greens has units with dishwashers.
