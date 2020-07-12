Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym internet access cats allowed elevator garage parking car charging cc payments courtyard e-payments internet cafe media room new construction online portal shuffle board

**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Make yourself at home in one of our thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes at IMT Prestonwood and enjoy the splendor of custom interior amenities to give you a sense of modern comfort. Fully equipped, gourmet kitchens with ENERGY STAR appliances, quartz countertops, maple shaker-style cabinetry, and two-tone designer paint are some of the amenities one can expect from IMT Prestonwood. Enjoy community amenities with indulgence in mind, such as two swimming pools, the Fitness Zone, the fully equipped Cyber Lounge, the Sports Lounge, a dog park, and a Pet Grooming Center.For added convenience, trips to Downtown Dallas are just minutes away with IMT Prestonwood's close proximity to the Dallas Tollway and Interstate 635. Weekend trips to Downtown Dallas will be a breeze. With such a desirable location and abundance of premium amenities, you're not just choosing a luxury apartment in Dallas TX; you're immersing yourself in an environment that enhances life on your terms.