Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:21 AM

IMT Prestonwood

15480 Dallas Parkway · (972) 628-6425
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

15480 Dallas Parkway, Dallas, TX 75248
Prestonwood

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 013047 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 595 sqft

Unit 012048 · Avail. Oct 12

$1,090

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 012033 · Avail. Sep 12

$1,130

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 011016 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,515

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 013010 · Avail. Sep 20

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Unit 014026 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1043 sqft

See 1+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from IMT Prestonwood.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
internet access
cats allowed
elevator
garage
parking
car charging
cc payments
courtyard
e-payments
internet cafe
media room
new construction
online portal
shuffle board
**Walk-ins welcome choose from 3 tour options.** Make yourself at home in one of our thoughtfully designed one and two bedroom homes at IMT Prestonwood and enjoy the splendor of custom interior amenities to give you a sense of modern comfort. Fully equipped, gourmet kitchens with ENERGY STAR appliances, quartz countertops, maple shaker-style cabinetry, and two-tone designer paint are some of the amenities one can expect from IMT Prestonwood. Enjoy community amenities with indulgence in mind, such as two swimming pools, the Fitness Zone, the fully equipped Cyber Lounge, the Sports Lounge, a dog park, and a Pet Grooming Center.For added convenience, trips to Downtown Dallas are just minutes away with IMT Prestonwood's close proximity to the Dallas Tollway and Interstate 635. Weekend trips to Downtown Dallas will be a breeze. With such a desirable location and abundance of premium amenities, you're not just choosing a luxury apartment in Dallas TX; you're immersing yourself in an environment that enhances life on your terms.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 15 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $15 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
fee: $250 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Parking garage.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does IMT Prestonwood have any available units?
IMT Prestonwood has 16 units available starting at $1,090 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does IMT Prestonwood have?
Some of IMT Prestonwood's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is IMT Prestonwood currently offering any rent specials?
IMT Prestonwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is IMT Prestonwood pet-friendly?
Yes, IMT Prestonwood is pet friendly.
Does IMT Prestonwood offer parking?
Yes, IMT Prestonwood offers parking.
Does IMT Prestonwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, IMT Prestonwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does IMT Prestonwood have a pool?
No, IMT Prestonwood does not have a pool.
Does IMT Prestonwood have accessible units?
No, IMT Prestonwood does not have accessible units.
Does IMT Prestonwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, IMT Prestonwood has units with dishwashers.

