Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal ice maker microwave range recently renovated refrigerator smoke-free units walk in closets Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room dog park 24hr gym parking pool garage hot tub media room cats allowed accessible on-site laundry 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage carport cc payments clubhouse concierge courtyard e-payments guest parking guest suite internet access key fob access lobby online portal package receiving roommate matching trash valet volleyball court

Make Hyde Park at Montfort your new home and discover our great location. Our Far North Dallas Apartments are located right in the heart of all the shopping and entertainment you wish for. Find the serenity and peace you long for at our luxury apartments in North Dallas, TX. Our homes are conveniently located around the Dallas White Rock Creek area but neatly tucked away in a comfortable retreat that provides the peace and quiet you enjoy. We invite you to experience our apartments for rent in Dallas, TX so that you too can also delight in the many thoughtful amenities we reward our residents with. Enjoy our resort-inspired pool and spa area or take the time to push your limits at our fully equipped fitness center. Call us today and let us help you make your move to Hyde Park at Montfort!