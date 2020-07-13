Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Road Village.
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
playground
Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community. Our residents will appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of restaurants, shops, and schools. Our goal at Highland Road Village is to make our residents smile and it's easy to do so because our community offers one and two bedroom floor plans that are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.
Nitty Gritty
Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; $250, $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 1
