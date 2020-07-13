All apartments in Dallas
Highland Road Village

Open Now until 5:30pm
2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd · (214) 225-2522
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2704 S Cockrell Hill Rd, Dallas, TX 75211

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 4368-113-2 · Avail. Jul 31

$922

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 754 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Highland Road Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
guest parking
playground
Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community. Our residents will appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of restaurants, shops, and schools. Our goal at Highland Road Village is to make our residents smile and it's easy to do so because our community offers one and two bedroom floor plans that are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee; $250, $350
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $500
limit: 1

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Highland Road Village have any available units?
Highland Road Village has a unit available for $922 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Highland Road Village have?
Some of Highland Road Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Highland Road Village currently offering any rent specials?
Highland Road Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Highland Road Village pet-friendly?
Yes, Highland Road Village is pet friendly.
Does Highland Road Village offer parking?
Yes, Highland Road Village offers parking.
Does Highland Road Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Highland Road Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Highland Road Village have a pool?
No, Highland Road Village does not have a pool.
Does Highland Road Village have accessible units?
Yes, Highland Road Village has accessible units.
Does Highland Road Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Highland Road Village has units with dishwashers.
