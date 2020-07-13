Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance guest parking playground

Finding an apartment home in Dallas, Texas has never been easier! Be one of the residents to call the community of Highland Road Village home here at our beautiful apartment community. Our residents will appreciate being in close proximity to a wide selection of restaurants, shops, and schools. Our goal at Highland Road Village is to make our residents smile and it's easy to do so because our community offers one and two bedroom floor plans that are designed with your comfort and convenience in mind.