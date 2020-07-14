All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:53 AM

Hidden Oaks

9236 Church Rd · (833) 474-2926
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to $500 off through 6/30/20! (*call for details). Contact us to receive a tour video by email today!
Location

9236 Church Rd, Dallas, TX 75231
Lake Highlands

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2027 · Avail. Jul 23

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 1016 · Avail. Jul 22

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

Unit 2029 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 688 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2038 · Avail. Aug 30

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 1039 · Avail. now

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Unit 2024 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,099

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 876 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Hidden Oaks.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
bathtub
carpet
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
pool
parking
cc payments
e-payments
internet access
online portal
Garden-style charm meets clean, modern design in spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments at Hidden Oaks Apartments in North Dallas. Our Lake Highlands location positions you close to major employers such as Exxon Mobil and Texas Instruments, as well as to SMU, Richland College, and the diversity of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington. Well-priced floor plans feature stunning design elements including granite countertops, sleek appliances, and roomy walk-in closets.
Daily Life Essentials
There is no shortage of entertainment options close by when you choose to live at Hidden Oaks Apartments. Lake Highlands North Park Recreation Center is
right across the street, offering a fitness center, gymnasium, pool, playground, and trails. You’ll appreciate the luxury of living close to such beautiful
green space at Lake Highlands North Park.

Try Trinity Hall for live music and a pint with a European soccer match on the telly. For date night, hit LOOK Cinemas for an indie movie and a cock

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Hidden Oaks have any available units?
Hidden Oaks has 9 units available starting at $925 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Hidden Oaks have?
Some of Hidden Oaks's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hidden Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
Hidden Oaks is offering the following rent specials: Up to $500 off through 6/30/20! (*call for details). Contact us to receive a tour video by email today!
Is Hidden Oaks pet-friendly?
Yes, Hidden Oaks is pet friendly.
Does Hidden Oaks offer parking?
Yes, Hidden Oaks offers parking.
Does Hidden Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, Hidden Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Hidden Oaks have a pool?
Yes, Hidden Oaks has a pool.
Does Hidden Oaks have accessible units?
No, Hidden Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does Hidden Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Hidden Oaks has units with dishwashers.

