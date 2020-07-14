Amenities
Garden-style charm meets clean, modern design in spacious one, two, and three bedroom apartments at Hidden Oaks Apartments in North Dallas. Our Lake Highlands location positions you close to major employers such as Exxon Mobil and Texas Instruments, as well as to SMU, Richland College, and the diversity of Dallas, Fort Worth, and Arlington. Well-priced floor plans feature stunning design elements including granite countertops, sleek appliances, and roomy walk-in closets.
Daily Life Essentials
There is no shortage of entertainment options close by when you choose to live at Hidden Oaks Apartments. Lake Highlands North Park Recreation Center is
right across the street, offering a fitness center, gymnasium, pool, playground, and trails. You’ll appreciate the luxury of living close to such beautiful
green space at Lake Highlands North Park.
Try Trinity Hall for live music and a pint with a European soccer match on the telly. For date night, hit LOOK Cinemas for an indie movie and a cock