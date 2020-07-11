Amenities

Live here if: you love the elegant vintage touches that remain in historic architecture



Historic properties always come with a story. It’s been documented that under the old Oak tree on the Grand Manor property, is where soldiers’ roll call was taken in the Spanish American War. This tasteful revival of a local historic landmark on Swiss Avenue has all the character of its Spanish colonial past, with a totally contemporary flair.



What’s outdoors:



Stately architectural curb appeal

Beautifully refurbished Chicago brick adorned with Victorian-era light fixtures and a large veranda

An intimate and quiet escape from the urban hustle and bustle, located on one of the most prestigious streets in the area

Peaceful, immaculate landscaping that features enormous mature trees



What’s indoors:



Soaring ceilings typical of historic properties

Stunning original crystal chandeliers

Impressive stone masonry fireplaces

Modern updates include: air conditioning, brand new dual pane wi