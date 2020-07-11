All apartments in Dallas
Grand Manor
Grand Manor

Open Now until 6pm
4502 Reiger Avenue · (214) 972-3903
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4502 Reiger Avenue, Dallas, TX 75246
Old East Dallas

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4502-1 · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 2000 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Grand Manor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
alarm system
carport
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
pool
pool table
24hr maintenance
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
online portal
cats allowed
cc payments
e-payments
smoke-free community
Live here if: you love the elegant vintage touches that remain in historic architecture

Historic properties always come with a story. It’s been documented that under the old Oak tree on the Grand Manor property, is where soldiers’ roll call was taken in the Spanish American War. This tasteful revival of a local historic landmark on Swiss Avenue has all the character of its Spanish colonial past, with a totally contemporary flair.

What’s outdoors:

Stately architectural curb appeal
Beautifully refurbished Chicago brick adorned with Victorian-era light fixtures and a large veranda
An intimate and quiet escape from the urban hustle and bustle, located on one of the most prestigious streets in the area
Peaceful, immaculate landscaping that features enormous mature trees

What’s indoors:

Soaring ceilings typical of historic properties
Stunning original crystal chandeliers
Impressive stone masonry fireplaces
Modern updates include: air conditioning, brand new dual pane wi

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12, 18, 24 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $55 per applicant
Deposit: $400 - $500
Move-in Fees: $50 admin
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $15
Dogs
deposit: $750
restrictions: Aggressive breeds, 20lbs 2nds floor, 50lbs first floor
Cats
deposit: $300
Parking Details: Open lot. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Grand Manor have any available units?
Grand Manor has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Grand Manor have?
Some of Grand Manor's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Grand Manor currently offering any rent specials?
Grand Manor is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Grand Manor pet-friendly?
Yes, Grand Manor is pet friendly.
Does Grand Manor offer parking?
Yes, Grand Manor offers parking.
Does Grand Manor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Grand Manor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Grand Manor have a pool?
Yes, Grand Manor has a pool.
Does Grand Manor have accessible units?
No, Grand Manor does not have accessible units.
Does Grand Manor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Grand Manor has units with dishwashers.
