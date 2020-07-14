Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors granite counters oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill courtyard

Founders Square Apartments in Oak Cliff offers an exciting residential experience just minutes from the sights and sounds of downtown Dallas. The nicely-appointed apartment interiors feature beautiful flooring throughout, high-quality appliances, granite counter tops, built-in shelving, newly-tiled bathrooms and more. Founders Square is near the Trinity River, recreational opportunities and parks. The pedestrian/bike trail heading into downtown is perfect for taking an evening stroll and doing a little shopping or dining, all just steps from your door.