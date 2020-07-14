All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Founders Square.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Founders Square
Last updated July 8 2020 at 9:18 AM

Founders Square

929 North Marsalis Avenue ·
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Lake Cliff
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

929 North Marsalis Avenue, Dallas, TX 75203
Lake Cliff

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1-230 · Avail. Jul 26

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1-218 · Avail. now

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

Unit 1-211 · Avail. Aug 6

$965

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 620 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-209 · Avail. Aug 1

$1,160

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 725 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Founders Square.

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
stainless steel
air conditioning
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
courtyard
Founders Square Apartments in Oak Cliff offers an exciting residential experience just minutes from the sights and sounds of downtown Dallas. The nicely-appointed apartment interiors feature beautiful flooring throughout, high-quality appliances, granite counter tops, built-in shelving, newly-tiled bathrooms and more. Founders Square is near the Trinity River, recreational opportunities and parks. The pedestrian/bike trail heading into downtown is perfect for taking an evening stroll and doing a little shopping or dining, all just steps from your door.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Founders Square have any available units?
Founders Square has 5 units available starting at $965 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Founders Square have?
Some of Founders Square's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Founders Square currently offering any rent specials?
Founders Square is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Founders Square pet-friendly?
No, Founders Square is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Founders Square offer parking?
Yes, Founders Square offers parking.
Does Founders Square have units with washers and dryers?
No, Founders Square does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Founders Square have a pool?
No, Founders Square does not have a pool.
Does Founders Square have accessible units?
No, Founders Square does not have accessible units.
Does Founders Square have units with dishwashers?
No, Founders Square does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Founders Square?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Regent
17717 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75252
The Henderson
5215 Belmont Ave
Dallas, TX 75206
Hadley at Bellmar
10640 Steppington Dr
Dallas, TX 75230
Post Heights
3015 State Street Suite 111
Dallas, TX 75204
Inwood Station Apartments
2727 Inwood Rd
Dallas, TX 75235
Gramercy on the Park
4755 Gramercy Oaks Dr
Dallas, TX 75287
Landmark
4417 Swiss Ave
Dallas, TX 75204
Preston Bend Apartments
18790 Lloyd Dr
Dallas, TX 75252

Similar Pages

Dallas 1 BedroomsDallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly ApartmentsDallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Fort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lake HighlandsOak LawnOld East Dallas
VickeryDowntown DallasCasa View
PrestonwoodCedar Crest

Apartments Near Colleges

El Centro CollegeUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological SeminaryRichland College
Parker University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity