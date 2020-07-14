Fifteen Forty

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher w/d hookup cable included ceiling fan fireplace oven range refrigerator Property Amenities garage parking gym on-site laundry clubhouse courtyard

FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway. Furthermore, it is only a five minute drive from White Rock Lake and the Dallas Botanical Garden. This community is proudly offering newly updated 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and is going through comprehensive renovations of interiors and common areas to achieve desired amenities and features. Some of these include washers and dryers and a newly renovated clubhouse with a new fitness center. Experience a new standard at FifteenForty!