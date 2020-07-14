All apartments in Dallas
Fifteen Forty

1540 Chenault St ·
Location

1540 Chenault St, Dallas, TX 75228

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 3-3205 · Avail. Aug 12

$859

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 792 sqft

Unit 9-2321 · Avail. Aug 31

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Unit 3-3107 · Avail. Aug 31

$899

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 882 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Fifteen Forty.

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
cable included
garage
gym
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
w/d hookup
cable included
ceiling fan
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
garage
parking
gym
on-site laundry
clubhouse
courtyard
FifteenForty offers a blend of livability, design, and quality. Located at 1540 Chenault St. in Dallas' Little Forest Hill's Neighborhood, FifteenForty is well situated with access to I-30, I-635, and Northwest Highway. Furthermore, it is only a five minute drive from White Rock Lake and the Dallas Botanical Garden. This community is proudly offering newly updated 1 & 2 bedroom apartments and is going through comprehensive renovations of interiors and common areas to achieve desired amenities and features. Some of these include washers and dryers and a newly renovated clubhouse with a new fitness center. Experience a new standard at FifteenForty!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Fifteen Forty have any available units?
Fifteen Forty has 10 units available starting at $859 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Fifteen Forty have?
Some of Fifteen Forty's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Fifteen Forty currently offering any rent specials?
Fifteen Forty is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Fifteen Forty pet-friendly?
No, Fifteen Forty is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Fifteen Forty offer parking?
Yes, Fifteen Forty offers parking.
Does Fifteen Forty have units with washers and dryers?
No, Fifteen Forty does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Fifteen Forty have a pool?
No, Fifteen Forty does not have a pool.
Does Fifteen Forty have accessible units?
No, Fifteen Forty does not have accessible units.
Does Fifteen Forty have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Fifteen Forty has units with dishwashers.
