Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Dallas
Find more places like Estrella at Kiest.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Dallas, TX
/
Estrella at Kiest
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM
1 of 21
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
Estrella at Kiest
4542 West Kiest Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Dallas
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
4542 West Kiest Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75236
Amenities
dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does Estrella at Kiest have any available units?
Estrella at Kiest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Dallas, TX
.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Dallas Rent Report
.
What amenities does Estrella at Kiest have?
Some of Estrella at Kiest's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is Estrella at Kiest currently offering any rent specials?
Estrella at Kiest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estrella at Kiest pet-friendly?
No, Estrella at Kiest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Dallas
.
Does Estrella at Kiest offer parking?
Yes, Estrella at Kiest offers parking.
Does Estrella at Kiest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Estrella at Kiest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Estrella at Kiest have a pool?
No, Estrella at Kiest does not have a pool.
Does Estrella at Kiest have accessible units?
No, Estrella at Kiest does not have accessible units.
Does Estrella at Kiest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estrella at Kiest has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Essence on Maple
2626 Throckmorton Street
Dallas, TX 75219
The Merc
1800 Main St
Dallas, TX 75201
The Harrison
7905 Marvin D Love Fwy
Dallas, TX 75237
Preston Pointe
14041 Preston Rd
Dallas, TX 75254
Bristol Apartments
4055 Frankford Rd
Dallas, TX 75287
Grand Reserve
6044 E Lovers Ln
Dallas, TX 75206
District at Greenville
11911 Greenville Ave
Dallas, TX 75243
Victor Prosper
195 West Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208
Similar Pages
Dallas 1 Bedrooms
Dallas 2 Bedrooms
Dallas Dog Friendly Apartments
Dallas Pet Friendly Places
Dallas Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Fort Worth, TX
Arlington, TX
Plano, TX
Irving, TX
Garland, TX
Grand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TX
Carrollton, TX
McKinney, TX
Lewisville, TX
Denton, TX
Richardson, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Lake Highlands
Oak Lawn
Old East Dallas
Vickery
Downtown Dallas
Casa View
Prestonwood
Cedar Crest
Apartments Near Colleges
El Centro College
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Dallas Theological Seminary
Richland College
Parker University