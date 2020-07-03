All apartments in Dallas
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:13 PM

Estrella at Kiest

4542 West Kiest Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4542 West Kiest Boulevard, Dallas, TX 75236

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Estrella at Kiest have any available units?
Estrella at Kiest doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Dallas, TX.
How much is rent in Dallas, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
What amenities does Estrella at Kiest have?
Some of Estrella at Kiest's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and oven. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Estrella at Kiest currently offering any rent specials?
Estrella at Kiest is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Estrella at Kiest pet-friendly?
No, Estrella at Kiest is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Dallas.
Does Estrella at Kiest offer parking?
Yes, Estrella at Kiest offers parking.
Does Estrella at Kiest have units with washers and dryers?
No, Estrella at Kiest does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Estrella at Kiest have a pool?
No, Estrella at Kiest does not have a pool.
Does Estrella at Kiest have accessible units?
No, Estrella at Kiest does not have accessible units.
Does Estrella at Kiest have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Estrella at Kiest has units with dishwashers.

