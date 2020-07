Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse 24hr gym game room on-site laundry pool cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly 24hr maintenance alarm system bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging coffee bar conference room courtyard dog grooming area dog park e-payments fire pit guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table shuffle board smoke-free community trash valet yoga

Essence on Maple offers Studios, One, and Two bedroom apartment homes in the heart of Dallas. Essence on Maple is a stately new residence located in the heart of Dallas. A modern dwelling where new luxury mingles seamlessly with early 20th century Chicago architecture for a unique living experience. Beautiful infinity pool located on the second level of the community. An amazing fitness center with high tech equipment. Water vapor fireplace located in the stunning clubroom and game room that will leave you in awe! Take a look at the sky lounge located on the 6th floor with a beautiful view of Old Parkland and Downtown Dallas. Life here is peppered with warm social experiences and delightful surprises unique to your home, the neighborhood and the city.